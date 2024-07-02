 Phoenix Heart concert postponed due to Ann Wilson cancer treatment | Phoenix New Times
Heart postpones Royal Flush tour dates, including Phoenix concert

Lead singer Ann Wilson needs to take time off for chemotherapy, she said.
July 2, 2024
Heart hope to be back on the road soon.
On Tuesday, rock legends Heart announced the postponement of all remaining shows on their headlining Royal Flush Tour and Journey/Def Leppard stadium tour due to Ann Wilson’s recent health concerns.

Their Sept. 29 concert at Footprint Center in Phoenix is included in the postponement.

In a public announcement, Wilson said, "Dear friends, I underwent an operation to remove something that, as it turns out, was cancerous. The operation was successful & I'm feeling great but my doctors are now advising me to undergo a course of preventive chemotherapy & I've decided to do it. And so my doctors are instructing me to take the rest of the year away from the stage in order to fully recover.

"To the ticket buyers, I really do wish we could do these gigs. Please know that I absolutely plan to be back on stage in 2025. My team is getting those details sorted & we'll let you know the plan as soon as we can. Thank you all for the support. This is merely a pause. I've much more to sing. Love, Ann Wilson. Respectfully, this is the last public statement l'd like to make on the matter."

Fans are encouraged to hold onto their tickets as they will be honored for the rescheduled dates. Refunds are not currently being offered. More information will be announced in the coming weeks.
Jennifer Goldberg is the Music and Culture editor of Phoenix New Times. She joined the New Times staff in February 2016. In her role, Jennifer writes and publishes profiles of both local and regional musicians, previews upcoming performances and provides guides on the best of Phoenix’s entertainment scene. She also oversees the Best of Phoenix. Jennifer previously worked for Jewish News of Greater Phoenix. During her career, Jennifer has received awards from the Arizona Press Club, the Arizona Newspaper Association and the American Jewish Press Association. She holds a bachelor’s of arts in English from Arizona State University.
Contact: Jennifer Goldberg
