Your guide to Labor Day Weekend parties and nightlife in Phoenix

Where to find pool parties, dance parties and other after-dark events in the Valley from Aug. 29 to Sept. 2.
August 29, 2024
Here's where to spend your Labor Day weekend. Benjamin Leatherman
Here's where to spend your Labor Day weekend. Benjamin Leatherman
A three-day weekend is the perfect excuse to party. With an extra day at your disposal, you can live it up, get down or go wild while enjoying drinking, dancing or celebrating.

Labor Day weekend is no exception and will offer no shortage of partying opportunities. Here in the Valley, the three-day holiday weekend will include multiple pool parties and nightlife events in 2024.

Highlights of this year’s LDW event lineup include the chance to party with internet personality Haliey Welch (a.k.a. the “Hawk Tuah” Girl), dance to beats and bass laid down by EDM superstars like Zeds Dead or attend an anime-themed celebration.

Here’s a rundown of Phoenix’s best Labor Day weekend parties and events in 2024.

Retro Rhythms: Labor Day Throwback Bash

Thursday, Aug. 29
Skysill Rooftop Lounge, 11 E. Seventh St., Tempe
Kick off your LDW festivities a day early at this retro party atop The Westin Tempe hotel from 7 to 10 p.m. Skysill’s DJ will spin throwback jams and classics and festive drink specials will be available all evening. Admission is free and you can RSVP online.

John Summit

Friday, Aug. 30
Rawhide Event Center, 5700 W. North Loop Road, Chandler
This 18-and-over outdoor EDM event will feature a festival-like atmosphere with an enormous stage, multiple DJs in the mix and a huge crowd. House and techno DJ/producer John Summit, best know for such bangers as “Deep End” and “Sun Came Up,” will headline with support from Elderbrook, Fallon and other local DJs. Gates open at 7:30 p.m. General admission is $83.50 and VIP tickets are $195 via tixr.com.

Groove Candy

Saturday, Aug. 31
The Womack, 5749 N. Seventh St.
Local selectors M2 and Sir-Plus will be in the mix during the Labor Day weekend edition of Groove Candy. The vibe will be lit as both DJs spin hip-hop, neo-soul, dancehall and classics all evening long. Doors open at 8 p.m. and ladies get in for $5 before 10 p.m. if they RSVP online or text 480-467-7187 to get on the guest list.

Only Circuit Labor Day Weekend

Saturday, Aug. 31
Cash Nightclub, 1730 E. McDowell Road
DJ Nick Stracener will headline this circuit party at Cash from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Expect house music and EDM tracks, go-go dancers, laser lights and a high-energy atmosphere. Tickets are $35 in advance, $43 at the door and $100 for VIP access.

Darkrave

Saturday, Aug. 31
The Rebel Lounge, 2303 E. Indian School Road
Freaks, geeks, goths, ravers and other creatures of the night are welcome to attend this fetish-themed club night from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. offering a hard-hitting soundtrack, multiple vendors and debaucherous thrills. Local DJs like Mijito, //She// and Desire Armed will unleash dark techno, industrial, EBM, uptempo darkwave and similar sounds. Fetish demos by Charli Ropes and go-go performances from Pup Lexxi, Wholesomefilth, Pup Jaxi and Kinky Kirra are also planned. Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 at the door.

Zeds Dead

Sunday, Sept. 1
Maya, 7333 E. Indian Plaza, Scottsdale
The duo of Dylan Mamid Zachary and Rapp-Rovan (a.k.a. Zeds Dead) will fill the air at Maya with beats and bass during this Labor Day weekend pool party. Gates open at noon and local DJs will warm up the crowd. Tickets are $89 and VIP table service is available.
click to enlarge
Internet personality Haliey Welch, better known as the “Hawk Tuah” Girl.
Brittany Bell

Labor Day Sunday

Sunday, Sept. 1
Riot House, 4425 E. Saddlebag Trail, Scottsdale
Internet personality and viral social media celebrity Hailey Welch, known to millions as the “Hawk Tuah” Girl, will host one of Riot House’s Labor Day weekend blowouts. According to the Scottsdale nightspot’s Instagram, patrons can get a pic of Welch and “party with her all night.” VIP bottle service will also be available by calling 702-670-0073. The event starts at 9 p.m.

Travesuras Reggaeton Experience

Sunday, Sep. 1
Darkstar Theater, 526 S. Mill Ave., Tempe
This “one of kind perreo party” will bring a night of reggaeton tunes and dancing to downtown Tempe. Fashionable attire (read: no beach wear, shorts or flip-flops) is encouraged. Doors open at 9 p.m. and early arrival is recommended. Admission is free before 10 p.m. if you RSVP online. Tickets are $20 for general admission and $30 for VIP access and to skip the line.

Sidepiece

Monday, Sept. 2
Maya, 7333 E. Indian Plaza, Scottsdale
EDM duo Sidepiece will blast bass house, electro-pop and other high-energy genres when they take over the sound system at Maya’s Labor Day pool party. Gates open at noon and bottle and table service will be available. Tickets are $26.25.
Benjamin Leatherman is a staff writer for Phoenix New Times where he focuses primarily on arts, culture, music and nightlife. He joined New Times in 2003. Prior to that, he contributed to magazines such as Tips & Tricks and The Wrestler. Benjamin has earned multiple awards from the Arizona Press Club including an award for sports enterprise reporting in 2009 and an award for statewide arts reporting in 2014. He holds a bachelor’s of arts in journalism from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.
