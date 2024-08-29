Your guide to Labor Day Weekend parties and nightlife in Phoenix

Labor Day weekend is no exception and will offer no shortage of partying opportunities. Here in the Valley, the three-day holiday weekend will include multiple pool parties and nightlife events in 2024.
Highlights of this year’s LDW event lineup include the chance to party with internet personality Haliey Welch (a.k.a. the “Hawk Tuah” Girl), dance to beats and bass laid down by EDM superstars like Zeds Dead or attend an anime-themed celebration.
Here’s a rundown of Phoenix’s best Labor Day weekend parties and events in 2024.
Retro Rhythms: Labor Day Throwback Bash
Thursday, Aug. 29
Skysill Rooftop Lounge, 11 E. Seventh St., TempeKick off your LDW festivities a day early at this retro party atop The Westin Tempe hotel from 7 to 10 p.m. Skysill’s DJ will spin throwback jams and classics and festive drink specials will be available all evening. Admission is free and you can RSVP online.
John Summit
Friday, Aug. 30
Rawhide Event Center, 5700 W. North Loop Road, ChandlerThis 18-and-over outdoor EDM event will feature a festival-like atmosphere with an enormous stage, multiple DJs in the mix and a huge crowd. House and techno DJ/producer John Summit, best know for such bangers as “Deep End” and “Sun Came Up,” will headline with support from Elderbrook, Fallon and other local DJs. Gates open at 7:30 p.m. General admission is $83.50 and VIP tickets are $195 via tixr.com.
Groove Candy
Saturday, Aug. 31
The Womack, 5749 N. Seventh St.Local selectors M2 and Sir-Plus will be in the mix during the Labor Day weekend edition of Groove Candy. The vibe will be lit as both DJs spin hip-hop, neo-soul, dancehall and classics all evening long. Doors open at 8 p.m. and ladies get in for $5 before 10 p.m. if they RSVP online or text 480-467-7187 to get on the guest list.
Only Circuit Labor Day Weekend
Saturday, Aug. 31
Cash Nightclub, 1730 E. McDowell RoadDJ Nick Stracener will headline this circuit party at Cash from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Expect house music and EDM tracks, go-go dancers, laser lights and a high-energy atmosphere. Tickets are $35 in advance, $43 at the door and $100 for VIP access.
Darkrave
Saturday, Aug. 31
The Rebel Lounge, 2303 E. Indian School RoadFreaks, geeks, goths, ravers and other creatures of the night are welcome to attend this fetish-themed club night from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. offering a hard-hitting soundtrack, multiple vendors and debaucherous thrills. Local DJs like Mijito, //She// and Desire Armed will unleash dark techno, industrial, EBM, uptempo darkwave and similar sounds. Fetish demos by Charli Ropes and go-go performances from Pup Lexxi, Wholesomefilth, Pup Jaxi and Kinky Kirra are also planned. Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 at the door.
Zeds Dead
Sunday, Sept. 1
Maya, 7333 E. Indian Plaza, ScottsdaleThe duo of Dylan Mamid Zachary and Rapp-Rovan (a.k.a. Zeds Dead) will fill the air at Maya with beats and bass during this Labor Day weekend pool party. Gates open at noon and local DJs will warm up the crowd. Tickets are $89 and VIP table service is available.
Labor Day Sunday
Sunday, Sept. 1
Riot House, 4425 E. Saddlebag Trail, ScottsdaleInternet personality and viral social media celebrity Hailey Welch, known to millions as the “Hawk Tuah” Girl, will host one of Riot House’s Labor Day weekend blowouts. According to the Scottsdale nightspot’s Instagram, patrons can get a pic of Welch and “party with her all night.” VIP bottle service will also be available by calling 702-670-0073. The event starts at 9 p.m.
Travesuras Reggaeton Experience
Sunday, Sep. 1
Darkstar Theater, 526 S. Mill Ave., TempeThis “one of kind perreo party” will bring a night of reggaeton tunes and dancing to downtown Tempe. Fashionable attire (read: no beach wear, shorts or flip-flops) is encouraged. Doors open at 9 p.m. and early arrival is recommended. Admission is free before 10 p.m. if you RSVP online. Tickets are $20 for general admission and $30 for VIP access and to skip the line.
Sidepiece
Monday, Sept. 2
Maya, 7333 E. Indian Plaza, ScottsdaleEDM duo Sidepiece will blast bass house, electro-pop and other high-energy genres when they take over the sound system at Maya’s Labor Day pool party. Gates open at noon and bottle and table service will be available. Tickets are $26.25.