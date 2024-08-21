 Phoenix made Limp Bizkit’s Loserville tour into a giant party | Phoenix New Times
Phoenix made Limp Bizkit’s Loserville tour into a giant party

The nu-metal band can still rage with the best of them.
August 21, 2024
Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst performs on Friday at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre.
Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst performs on Friday at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre. Jim Louvau

The Loserville Tour stopped in Phoenix on Friday night.

The raucous, high-energy show was headlined by classic nu-metal band Limp Bizkit. Supporting acts were Bones with Eddy Baker and Zavier Wulf, N8NOFACE and Corey Feldman (yes, that Corey Feldman). Rapper Riff Raff was the MC of the event and performed between sets.

Thousands of fans braved the oppressive heat to mosh, rage and party during the event.

Here's a look at Corey Feldman's and Limp Bizkit's sets.
click to enlarge
Corey Feldman was all smiles despite a heat-related equipment malfunction that spoiled his traditional intro: a video montage of clips from his career, followed by his most famous song, "Comeback King."
Jim Louvau
click to enlarge
Durst sounded as angry as ever.
Jim Louvau
click to enlarge
Feldman's iridescent crackle jacket has been scene in many recent videos on social media.
Jim Louvau
click to enlarge
Limp Bizkit bassist Sam Rivers.
Jim Louvau
click to enlarge
Feldman stripped down over the course of his set.
Jim Louvau
click to enlarge
Limp Bizkit guitarist Wes Borland.
Jim Louvau
click to enlarge
All the acts on the bill celebrated N8NOFACE's birthday at the show.
Jim Louvau
click to enlarge
Feldman had a lot of fans in the crowd.
Jim Louvau
click to enlarge
Limp Bizkit are now veterans of the music scene.
Jim Louvau
click to enlarge
The crowd cheered all night.
Jim Louvau
