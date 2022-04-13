The Black Moods Announce Their New Album, Into the Night, Will Drop June 3

Phoenix power trio The Black Moods have been teasing their upcoming album, Into the Night, with a series of single and video releases.
Earlier this week, though, the band finally announced the official release date of the album: Friday, June 3.
Into the Night was recorded in unusual circumstances — when the COVID-19 pandemic hit and the live music scene evaporated, singer/guitarist Josh Kennedy, bassist Jordan Hoffman, and drummer Chico Diaz headed out of state.
"We moved our studio to Missouri, where Josh is from, and the head of our record label has a home there that we set up our studio in," Hoffman told Phoenix New Times last year. "We spent all summer [2020] recording, tracking, and writing the new album."
Kennedy added, "There was no touring. It was the middle of summer, and you know how hot it gets here, so we thought we might as well go to the country and hit the creeks and the lakes and that kind of thing, and I think a lot of that environment seeped into this album."
The Black Moods have released three singles and two music videos in advance of the album's release; the latest video, "Saturday Night," can be seen below:
The Black Moods' next local concert will be on Saturday, April 30, at the cannabis-themed Cannaval Music Festival and Expo to be held at the Phoenix Events & Entertainment Complex, 2209 North 99th Avenue.
For more information on The Black Moods and Into the Night, visit the band's website.