Support Us

Phoenix's independent source of
local news and culture

Music News

The Black Moods Announce Their New Album, Into the Night, Will Drop June 3

April 13, 2022 12:41PM

The Black Moods Announce Their New Album, Into the Night, Will Drop June 3
Jim Louvau
Phoenix power trio The Black Moods have been teasing their upcoming album, Into the Night, with a series of single and video releases.

Earlier this week, though, the band finally announced the official release date of the album: Friday, June 3.

Into the Night was recorded in unusual circumstances — when the COVID-19 pandemic hit and the live music scene evaporated, singer/guitarist Josh Kennedy, bassist Jordan Hoffman, and drummer Chico Diaz headed out of state.

"We moved our studio to Missouri, where Josh is from, and the head of our record label has a home there that we set up our studio in," Hoffman told Phoenix New Times last year. "We spent all summer [2020] recording, tracking, and writing the new album."

Kennedy added, "There was no touring. It was the middle of summer, and you know how hot it gets here, so we thought we might as well go to the country and hit the creeks and the lakes and that kind of thing, and I think a lot of that environment seeped into this album."

The Black Moods have released three singles and two music videos in advance of the album's release; the latest video, "Saturday Night," can be seen below:

The Black Moods' next local concert will be on Saturday, April 30, at the cannabis-themed Cannaval Music Festival and Expo to be held at the Phoenix Events & Entertainment Complex, 2209 North 99th Avenue.

For more information on The Black Moods and Into the Night, visit the band's website.
KEEP PHOENIX NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Jennifer Goldberg is the culture editor and Best of Phoenix editor for Phoenix New Times.

Trending Music

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Phoenix New Times 4.7.2022

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation