 Phoenix Totally Tubular Music Festival concert now has The Tubes set | Phoenix New Times
Totally Tubular Festival adds new band to lineup of Phoenix concert

"You can’t have a Totally Tubular Festival without The Tubes."
June 6, 2024
The Totally Tubular Festival, a one-day event with a lineup of classic '80s bands, has announced a new band on its roster.

“You can’t have a Totally Tubular Festival without The Tubes, so we’ve just added the iconic band from San Francisco to the lineup,” tour organizers said in a statement.

The Tubes will replace The Romantics on the tour, who had to drop out for medical reasons.

The rest of the lineup includes Thomas Dolby, the Thompson Twins' Tom Bailey, Modern English, Men Without Hats, Bow Wow Wow and The Plimsouls.

The Totally Tubular Festival will stop at Arizona Financial Theatre on July 3.

“This is a dream lineup for those who love the music of the early 1980’s, and for those who want to relive the days when life was — plain and simple — a total party,” festival Chief Party Officer Jon Pleeter, said in the initial tour announcement. “You wore Day-Glo, you wore parachute pants, you had big hair, perms and more perms, mullets, leg warmers, along with tons of buttons and lots of rubber bracelets. You wore sunglasses at night. The choruses were big, and the hooks were bigger — the party didn’t end.”

Tickets are now on sale at the Ticketmaster website.

The full list of tour dates is below:

June 28, Santa Barbara, Calif., Santa Barbara Bowl
June 29, Los Angeles, YouTube Theatre
June 30, Oakland, Calif., Fox Theatre
July 3, Phoenix, Arizona Financial Theatre
July 6, Englewood, Colo., Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
July 9, Irving, Texas, Pavilion @ Toyota Music Factory
July 10, Houston, 713 Music Hall
July 13, Raleigh, N.C., Red Hat Amphitheatre
July 16, Bridgeport, Conn., Hartford Healthcare Amphitheatre
July 17, Boston, MGM Music Hall @ Fenway
July 18, New York, Pier 17
July 19, Atlantic City, N.J., Hard Rock Live @ Etess Arena
July 20, Bushkill, Penn., Poconos Park Amphitheatre
July 23, Laval, Quebec, Place Bell
July 24, Missisauga, Ontario, GCT Theatre
July 26, Detroit, Meadowbrook Amphitheatre
July 27, Cincinnati, Riverbend Music Center Amphitheatre
