The Rebel Lounge announces tribute concert for late indie band Her’s

The up-and-coming band played The Rebel Lounge the day before they died. Now, the venue is paying tribute.
May 16, 2024
Stephen Fitzpatrick, left, and Audun Laading were Her's. Justin Yee
It was an awful day in Arizona music history.

British indie duo Her's, composed of guitarist Stephen Fitzpatrick, 24, and bassist Audun Laading, 25, had performed at Phoenix's The Rebel Lounge on March 26, 2019. The next day, the band and their manager, Trevor Engelbrektson, 37, were driving to California for their next gig, when they were hit by a wrong-way driver on Interstate 10.

All three men died, as did the driver of the other vehicle.

On Monday, The Rebel Lounge announced Memories Of Her’s, a memorial tribute concert that will take place on June 30.

“Her’s put on an awesome show in Phoenix. I am grateful to have not only caught the performance, but to have worked the show too, so I had the pleasure to meet both Stephen and Audun,” Jeff Taylor, Rebel Lounge talent buyer, said in the announcement. “Both members were extremely kind. They spent lots of their time before and after the performance greeting fans, signing merchandise, and connecting with those who attended.”

The June 30 show will feature performances from musicians from local bands Viridian, Grupo Bombazo, Pleasure Cult and TV Messages. The local artists will play songs from the band’s albums "Invitation To Her’s" and "Songs of Her’s."

The event was organized by local musician Ross Morris, who said in the announcement, “I saw Her’s play at their last concert when I was just starting to play music. Before the show, I had never heard of the band before, and I’m so thankful to the friends that brought me along to see them play. Ever since then, Her’s has inspired me both as an artist and as a musician, from being one of the top bands I listen to every year to me performing covers of their songs with any friend I could get to join me. I’ve had the idea to put this show on for a long time, and I’m really excited to see it finally come to fruition.”

Proceeds from the event will benefit Friends Of Her’s, a charity established by the families of Fitzpatrick and Laading. The fund’s work is centered the band's hometown of Liverpool, England, and focuses on providing support to those affected by homelessness.

Memories of Her's. With performances by members of Viridian, Grupo Bombazo, Pleasure Cult and TV Messages. 8 p.m. June 30, The Rebel Lounge, 2303 E. Indian School Road. Cost is $15 plus fees. Visit The Rebel Lounge website for tickets and info.
