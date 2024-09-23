'Weird Al' Yankovic announces 2025 tour with Phoenix date

“Weird Al” Yankovic is bringing his full-production multimedia comedy rock show back to the concert stage with the Bigger and Weirder 2025 Tour.
He'll perform at Arizona Financial Theatre on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2025.
After two world tours in smaller venues with scaled-down, intimate shows featuring his original songs, Yankovic now returns to the big stage for the first time in six years, playing his iconic hits as well as some fan favorites which have never been performed live. With his giant video wall, multiple costume changes and an amazing eight-piece ensemble featuring the star's original band, Yankovic ups the ante on his already legendary show with a new super-sized concert experience.
“This is kind of a ‘best of both worlds’ tour,” Yankovic said in the Monday announcement. “We’ll be doing all the big crowd-pleasing parodies as well as some deep cuts for the hardcore fans – but with twice as many players on stage, everything is going to sound twice as good.”
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday.