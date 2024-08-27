 Photos: Phoenix band Chrome Rhino’s beach party concert | Phoenix New Times
Phoenix rockers Chrome Rhino threw a wild beach party downtown

It was a wild night at Last Exit Live.
August 27, 2024
Antics abounded at Last Exit Live.
Antics abounded at Last Exit Live. Neil Schwartz Photography
It was a wild and weird beach party on Aug. 17 at Last Exit Live in central Phoenix.

Popular local indie rock band Chrome Rhino headlined a beach-party-themed show that also included The Woodworks and Tucson's Birds and Arrows.

The packed house rocked out for hours and were treated to some surprises in the form of a battle between a lobster and a shark, pool toys and more.

Here's a look at some of the fun.
click to enlarge A man playing the drums.
Chrome Rhino drummer Jay Ryan.
Neil Schwartz Photography
click to enlarge A woman singing and playing the guitar.
Andrea Connolly handles lead vocals for Birds and Arrows.
Neil Schwartz Photography
click to enlarge A crowd at a concert.
The crowd was stoked to be there.
Neil Schwartz Photography
click to enlarge A man singing with a band onstage.
Chrome Rhino onstage, with bassist Travis Prillamin front and center.
Neil Schwartz Photography
Jennifer Goldberg is the Music and Culture editor of Phoenix New Times. She joined the New Times staff in February 2016. In her role, Jennifer writes and publishes profiles of both local and regional musicians, previews upcoming performances and provides guides on the best of Phoenix’s entertainment scene. She also oversees the Best of Phoenix. Jennifer previously worked for Jewish News of Greater Phoenix. During her career, Jennifer has received awards from the Arizona Press Club, the Arizona Newspaper Association and the American Jewish Press Association. She holds a bachelor’s of arts in English from Arizona State University.
Contact: Jennifer Goldberg
