Photos: TikTok in the Mix brought a global concert audience to Mesa

click to enlarge Cardi B performs onstage during TikTok in the Mix at Sloan Park in Mesa. Rich Fury/Getty Images for TikTok

click to enlarge Concert-goers attend TikTok In The Mix at Sloan Park on December 10, 2023 in Mesa, Arizona Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for TikTok

click to enlarge A promotional booth for the upcoming film "Bob Marley: One Love" at the TikTok in the Mix event. Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for TikTok

click to enlarge Niall Horan performs at TikTok in the Mix at Sloan Park in Mesa. Rich Fury/Getty Images for TikTok

click to enlarge Anitta performs at TikTok in the Mix at Sloan Park in Mesa. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TikTok

click to enlarge Concert-goers hang out on the grass at TikTok in the Mix at Sloan Park in Mesa. Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for TikTok

click to enlarge Offset performs at TikTok in the Mix at Sloan Park in Mesa. Rich Fury/Getty Images for TikTok

click to enlarge Happy fans at TikTok in the Mix. Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for TikTok

click to enlarge Enjoying the "Mean Girls" movie experience at TikTok in the Mix. Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for TikTok

click to enlarge Shaquille O'Neal, right, seen here with Peso Pluma, showed up to TikTok in the Mix for a surprise DJ set. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TikTok

click to enlarge As the sun begins to set, concert-goers at TikTok in the Mix get hyped for the headlining acts. Rich Fury/Getty Images for TikTok

click to enlarge Sloan Park in Mesa was the site of the first-ever TikTok live global concert. Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for TikTok

On Dec. 10, Mesa's Sloan Park was the site of TikTok in the Mix, the video app's first-ever live global concert.A sold-out crowd of 17,000 fans caught sets by Cardi B, Niall Horan, Anitta and Charlie Puth, as well as Offset, Reneé Rapp, BTS’ Jungkook and more. Shaquille O'Neal showed up for a surprise DJ set.In addition to the music, attendees enjoyed food and beverages from local food trucks, took pictures at the "Mean Girls" movie pop-up, and more.Here's a look back at the event.