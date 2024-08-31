 Photos: ‘Titties, Ass and Punk Rock’ event at Yucca Tap Room in Tempe | Phoenix New Times
It was a wild night at Yucca Tap Room for ‘Titties, Ass and Punk Rock’

The NSFW evening included a vendor market, local bands and some eye-popping performances.
August 31, 2024
A vision in green.
A vision in green. Mr. P-body
The latest installment of "Titties, Ass and Punk Rock" was held on Aug. 24 at Yucca Tap Room in Tempe.

Attendees packed the bar for an evening of NSFW fun, including a vendor market, sideshow and burlesque performances by local troupe Pain Proof Punks, and music by Critical Miss, Mike and the Molotovs and TOB.

We were there for all of the adults-only fun.
click to enlarge
All smiles.
Mr. P-body
click to enlarge
That's a cute clown.
Mr. P-body
click to enlarge
Critical Miss performs.
Mr. P-body
click to enlarge
Attendees dressed to impress.
Mr. P-body
click to enlarge
That looks like it's going to hurt.
Mr. P-body
click to enlarge
Mike and the Molotovs perform.
Mr. P-body
click to enlarge
Everyone loves Lola the bartender.
Mr. P-body
click to enlarge
Original art was for sale at the vendor market.
Mr. P-body
click to enlarge
Having fun on a night out in Tempe.
Mr. P-body
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Phoenix New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
