Pop-Punk Legends Blink-182 Are Coming to Phoenix Next Year

Blink-182 told us years ago that work sucks, but they'll be putting in plenty of it starting next year.The pop-punk trio just announced an 11-month world tour beginning in March 2023, and a Phoenix concert is on the schedule.Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge, and Travis Barker will play downtown Phoenix's Footprint Center on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. The supporting act is Turnstile.Tickets will go on sale on Monday, October 17, at 10 a.m. Arizona time, on the Blink-182 website The band will also drop their new single “Edging'' this Friday, October 14, marking the first time in a decade that Hoppus, DeLonge, and Barker have been in the studio together.Find the rest of the North American tour dates here:May 4 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy CenterMay 6 – Chicago, IL – United CenterMay 9 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars ArenaMay 11 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank ArenaMay 12 – Montreal, QC – Bell CentreMay 16 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldhouseMay 17 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints ArenaMay 19 – New York, NY – Madison Square GardenMay 20 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS ArenaMay 21 – Boston, MA – TD GardenMay 23 – Washington, DC – Capital One ArenaMay 24 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays CenterMay 26 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore ArenaMay 27 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark StadiumJun 14 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint CenterJun 16 – Los Angeles, CA – Banc of California StadiumJun 20 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga ArenaJun 22 – San Jose, CA – SAP CenterJun 23 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 CenterJun 25 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge ArenaJun 27 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers ArenaJun 29 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers PlaceJun 30 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank SaddledomeJul 3 – Denver, CO – Ball ArenaJul 5 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines CenterJul 7 – Austin, TX – Moody CenterJul 8 – Houston, TX – Toyota CenterJul 10 – Tampa, FL – Amalie ArenaJul 11 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – FLA Live ArenaJul 13 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm ArenaJul 14 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum CenterJul 16 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena