Pop-Punk Legends Blink-182 Are Coming to Phoenix Next Year

Blink-182 told us years ago that work sucks, but they'll be putting in plenty of it starting next year.
The pop-punk trio just announced an 11-month world tour beginning in March 2023, and a Phoenix concert is on the schedule.
Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge, and Travis Barker will play downtown Phoenix's Footprint Center on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. The supporting act is Turnstile.
Tickets will go on sale on Monday, October 17, at 10 a.m. Arizona time, on the Blink-182 website.
The band will also drop their new single “Edging'' this Friday, October 14, marking the first time in a decade that Hoppus, DeLonge, and Barker have been in the studio together.
Find the rest of the North American tour dates here:
May 4 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
May 6 – Chicago, IL – United Center
May 9 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
May 11 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
May 12 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
May 16 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
May 17 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
May 19 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
May 20 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena
May 21 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
May 23 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
May 24 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
May 26 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Arena
May 27 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium
Jun 14 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
Jun 16 – Los Angeles, CA – Banc of California Stadium
Jun 20 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena
Jun 22 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center
Jun 23 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
Jun 25 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Jun 27 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Jun 29 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place
Jun 30 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome
Jul 3 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Jul 5 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Jul 7 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Jul 8 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Jul 10 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
Jul 11 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – FLA Live Arena
Jul 13 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Jul 14 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
Jul 16 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena