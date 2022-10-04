Rage Against the Machine Just Canceled Their 2023 Phoenix Shows



If you've been holding onto Rage Against the Machine tickets since 2020, we've got some really bad news.



The band announced on social media this morning that Rage Against the Machine will cancel its 2023 North American tour dates, including two shows at Desert Diamond Arena (formerly Gila River Arena) that were scheduled for February 26 and 28.



The cause is an injury RATM frontman Zack de la Rocha sustained during a July 11 show in Chicago.



“Unfortunately it is a moment that requires a lot of work and healing,” de la Rocha wrote in the band's cancellation announcement on social media. “I have a severe tear in my left Achilles tendon and only 8% of my tendon was left intact. And even that portion was severely compromised.”



“It’s not simply a question of being able to perform again, but extends to basic functionality going forward,” de la Rocha added. "That’s why I made the painful and difficult decision to cancel the remaining shows on our 2023 North American leg.”



The local RATM shows were announced in February 2020. They were postponed more than once due to COVID-19, then postponed again in January 2022.



Currently, there is no plan to reschedule the shows. Tickets will be automatically refunded to the original method of payment used at the time of purchase.