Rage Against the Machine Just Postponed Their Phoenix Concert Dates

January 20, 2022 2:35PM

You're going to have to wait longer to see Rage Against the Machine.
Penner/Wikimedia Commons
Local Rage Against the Machine fans can't catch a break.

The band announced today, Thursday, January 20, that they would be postponing a big chunk of the shows on their Public Service Announcement tour. This includes the April 4 and April 6 dates at Gila River Arena in Glendale.

Now, instead of the tour starting March 31, it'll start on July 9. Hip-hop duo Run the Jewels are still the opening act.

This is the third time the band has postponed shows due to COVID-19. They were originally supposed to play in Phoenix in March 2020. It got pushed to April 2021, then April 2022 (until today).

There's no word as to when Phoenix will finally get its RATM fix, but the band said in a post on social media today that all tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates once they're announced.

If you want a refund, you have 30 days from today to get your money back from your point of purchase.
Jennifer Goldberg is the culture editor and Best of Phoenix editor for Phoenix New Times.

Phoenix New Times 1.20.22

