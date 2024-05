Rainbow Kitten Surprise announce Phoenix stop on upcoming tour

Fabulously named North Carolina indie rockers Rainbow Kitten Surprise announced the Love Hate Music Box Tour on Thursday.The tour will stop at Arizona Financial Theatre on Nov. 11. It will be the band's first visit since May 2022, when they performed at the same venue (which was then called Arizona Federal Theatre).The outing is the band's biggest North American headlining tour yet and will be in support of "Love Hate Music Box," their album which debuted May 10.The presale begins on Wednesday, and general on-sale will begin on June 7. Rainbow Kitten Surprise have also partnered with Plus1, meaning $1 of each ticket goes toward supporting organizations serving local LGBTQ+ communities.The full list of tour dates is below. And for more information about upcoming Phoenix shows, visit the Phoenix New Times concert calendar May 30, Denver, The Mission BallroomMay 31, Denver, The Mission BallroomJune 1, Denver, The Mission BallroomSept. 9, Indianapolis, Everwise AmphitheaterSept. 10, Columbus, Ohio, Kemba Live!Sept. 12, New York City, Radio City Music HallSept. 14, Philadelphia, TD Pavilion at the MannSept. 16, Shelburne, Vt., The Green at Shelburne MuseumSept. 17, Portland, Maine, Thompson’s PointSept. 18, Bridgeport, Conn., Hartford HealthCare AmphitheaterSept. 20, Cooperstown, N.Y., Brewery OmmegangSept. 21, Toronto, Budweiser StageSept. 22, Detroit, Masonic Temple TheatreSept. 24, Cleveland, Jacobs PavilionSept. 25, Pittsburgh, Stage AESept. 27, Kansas City, Mo., Starlight TheatreSept. 28, Chicago, University of Illinois at Chicago – Credit Union 1 ArenaSept. 29, Minneapolis, The ArmoryOct. 16, Washington, D.C., The AnthemOct. 18, Atlanta, Gas South ArenaOct. 19, Nashville, Tenn., Ascend AmphitheaterOct. 20, Huntsville, Ala., Orion AmphitheaterOct. 22, Orlando, Fla., Hard Rock LiveOct. 23, St Augustine, Fla., The Saint Augustine AmphitheatreOct. 25, Charlotte, N.C., Spectrum CenterOct. 26, Raleigh, N.C., PNC ArenaNov. 8, Houston, 713 Music HallNov. 9, Dallas, The Pavilion at Toyota Music FactoryNov. 12, San Diego, The Rady Shell at Jacobs ParkNov. 14, Los Angeles, Hollywood PalladiumNov. 15, Los Angeles, Hollywood PalladiumNov. 18, Salt Lake City, The Great SaltairNov. 19, Boise, Idaho, ExtraMile ArenaNov. 20, Portland, Ore., Theater Of The CloudsNov. 22, Vancouver, Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports CentreNov. 23, Seattle, WaMu TheaterNov. 25, San Francisco, Bill Graham Civic Auditorium