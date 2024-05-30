Rainbow Kitten Surprise announce Phoenix stop on upcoming tour

Fabulously named North Carolina indie rockers Rainbow Kitten Surprise announced the Love Hate Music Box Tour on Thursday.
The tour will stop at Arizona Financial Theatre on Nov. 11. It will be the band's first visit since May 2022, when they performed at the same venue (which was then called Arizona Federal Theatre).
The outing is the band's biggest North American headlining tour yet and will be in support of "Love Hate Music Box," their album which debuted May 10.
The presale begins on Wednesday, and general on-sale will begin on June 7. Rainbow Kitten Surprise have also partnered with Plus1, meaning $1 of each ticket goes toward supporting organizations serving local LGBTQ+ communities.
The full list of tour dates is below. And for more information about upcoming Phoenix shows, visit the Phoenix New Times concert calendar.
May 30, Denver, The Mission Ballroom
May 31, Denver, The Mission Ballroom
June 1, Denver, The Mission Ballroom
Sept. 9, Indianapolis, Everwise Amphitheater
Sept. 10, Columbus, Ohio, Kemba Live!
Sept. 12, New York City, Radio City Music Hall
Sept. 14, Philadelphia, TD Pavilion at the Mann
Sept. 16, Shelburne, Vt., The Green at Shelburne Museum
Sept. 17, Portland, Maine, Thompson’s Point
Sept. 18, Bridgeport, Conn., Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Sept. 20, Cooperstown, N.Y., Brewery Ommegang
Sept. 21, Toronto, Budweiser Stage
Sept. 22, Detroit, Masonic Temple Theatre
Sept. 24, Cleveland, Jacobs Pavilion
Sept. 25, Pittsburgh, Stage AE
Sept. 27, Kansas City, Mo., Starlight Theatre
Sept. 28, Chicago, University of Illinois at Chicago – Credit Union 1 Arena
Sept. 29, Minneapolis, The Armory
Oct. 16, Washington, D.C., The Anthem
Oct. 18, Atlanta, Gas South Arena
Oct. 19, Nashville, Tenn., Ascend Amphitheater
Oct. 20, Huntsville, Ala., Orion Amphitheater
Oct. 22, Orlando, Fla., Hard Rock Live
Oct. 23, St Augustine, Fla., The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre
Oct. 25, Charlotte, N.C., Spectrum Center
Oct. 26, Raleigh, N.C., PNC Arena
Nov. 8, Houston, 713 Music Hall
Nov. 9, Dallas, The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Nov. 11, Phoenix, Arizona Financial Theatre
Nov. 12, San Diego, The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
Nov. 14, Los Angeles, Hollywood Palladium
Nov. 15, Los Angeles, Hollywood Palladium
Nov. 18, Salt Lake City, The Great Saltair
Nov. 19, Boise, Idaho, ExtraMile Arena
Nov. 20, Portland, Ore., Theater Of The Clouds
Nov. 22, Vancouver, Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
Nov. 23, Seattle, WaMu Theater
Nov. 25, San Francisco, Bill Graham Civic Auditorium