A$AP Ferg Pulls Out of Phoenix Lights Festival

A$AP Ferg has cancelled his performance at this year's Phoenix Lights Festival, according to the event's social media account.

The rapper was scheduled to headline this year's edition of the annual EDM and rap extravaganza, held at The Park at Wild Horse Pass every spring and themed after the infamous UFO event.

Phoenix Lights announced the cancellation on Twitter and offered refunds for fans desiring them. No reason was given for Ferg's decision not to perform. A representative for the festival did not immediately respond to a request for comment.