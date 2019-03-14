 


A$AP Ferg is out.
Jason Goodrich

A$AP Ferg Pulls Out of Phoenix Lights Festival

Douglas Markowitz | March 14, 2019 | 1:00pm
A$AP Ferg has cancelled his performance at this year's Phoenix Lights Festival, according to the event's social media account.

The rapper was scheduled to headline this year's edition of the annual EDM and rap extravaganza, held at The Park at Wild Horse Pass every spring and themed after the infamous UFO event.

Phoenix Lights announced the cancellation on Twitter and offered refunds for fans desiring them. No reason was given for Ferg's decision not to perform. A representative for the festival did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Phoenix Lights 2019 is still set to take place on April 5 and 6, featuring a slightly reduced but still stacked lineup of EDM heavyweights including Claude VonStroke, Kaskade, San Holo, and more. Check out the full lineup here.

Phoenix Lights 2019. 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Saturday, April 5, and Sunday, April 6, at The Park at Wild Horse Pass, 19615 South 48th Street; wildhorsepass.com. Tickets are $129 to $599 via phoenixlightsfest.com.

 
Douglas Markowitz is Phoenix New Times' culture editor. Born and raised in Broward County, Florida, he studied at Sophia University in Tokyo before graduating with honors from the University of North Florida with a bachelor's degree in communications. He began writing for Miami New Times while in college and served as their music and arts editorial intern in 2017. He moved to Phoenix in July 2018.

