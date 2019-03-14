A$AP Ferg Pulls Out of Phoenix Lights Festival

A$AP Ferg has cancelled his performance at this year's Phoenix Lights Festival, according to the event's social media account.
The rapper was scheduled to headline this year's edition of the annual EDM and rap extravaganza, held at The Park at Wild Horse Pass every spring and themed after the infamous UFO event.
Phoenix Lights announced the cancellation on Twitter and offered refunds for fans desiring them. No reason was given for Ferg's decision not to perform. A representative for the festival did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Unfortunately, ASAP Ferg will no longer be performing at Phoenix Lights 2019— Phoenix Lights Fest (@PHXLightsFest) March 14, 2019
If a refund is desired, please reach out to help@seetickets.us
Phoenix Lights 2019 is still set to take place on April 5 and 6, featuring a slightly reduced but still stacked lineup of EDM heavyweights including Claude VonStroke, Kaskade, San Holo, and more. Check out the full lineup here.
Phoenix Lights 2019. 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Saturday, April 5, and Sunday, April 6, at The Park at Wild Horse Pass, 19615 South 48th Street; wildhorsepass.com. Tickets are $129 to $599 via phoenixlightsfest.com.
