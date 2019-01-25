A$AP Ferg, Claude VonStroke, and More Confirmed for Phoenix Lights 2019

Thousands of strange and colorful beings are going to descend upon a remote area in the southeast Valley during the first weekend in April. Is it an alien invasion? Nope, just an alien invasion-themed dance music party.

Phoenix Lights, the annual EDM festival inspired by the legendary local UFO fly-by, is returning to the Park at Wild Horse Pass in Chandler on April 5 and 6 and, like its previous editions, will feature two days of performances by superstar DJs and a hip-hop artist or two.