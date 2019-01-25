A$AP Ferg, Claude VonStroke, and More Confirmed for Phoenix Lights 2019

Thousands of strange and colorful beings are going to descend upon a remote area in the southeast Valley during the first weekend in April. Is it an alien invasion? Nope, just an alien invasion-themed dance music party.
Phoenix Lights, the annual EDM festival inspired by the legendary local UFO fly-by, is returning to the Park at Wild Horse Pass in Chandler on April 5 and 6 and, like its previous editions, will feature two days of performances by superstar DJs and a hip-hop artist or two.
Relentless Beats, the event’s promoter, has begun revealing the first wave of DJs and EDM artists scheduled to appear at the 2019 edition, which will be the fest's fifth anniversary. It includes such names as rapper A$AP Ferg, Claude VonStroke of Dirtybird Records, bass oddity Excision, and Grammy-nominated producer Kaskade.
Performances will take place on three different stages situated around the Park at Wild Horse Pass, which debuted last year and was pretty much built to host music festivals. Befitting the extraterrestrial theme, mockups of crashed UFOs and alien-like artworks will also be located around the park.
Here’s the rundown of every DJ and performer that’s been announced thus far, in alphabetical order:
Arty
A$AP Ferg
Claude VonStroke
Decadon
Excision
Griz
Jay Lumen
Jeremy Olander
Kaskade
Mustard
Party Favor
San Holo
Sasha
Shiba San
Spencer Brown
Throttle
Relentless Beats is promising that additional acts and artists will be announced in the weeks and months building up to the festival. If you’re interested in attending, tickets are on sale now via the RB website.
Phoenix Lights 2019. 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Saturday, April 5, and Sunday, April 6, at The Park at Wild Horse Pass, 19615 South 48th Street; wildhorsepass.com. Tickets are $129 to $599 via the festival's website.
