Rapper Blxst announces Phoenix concert on fall tour

Los Angeles rapper Blxst announced a North American tour Monday morning.He'll bring the I'll Always Come Find You at Arizona Financial Theatre on Nov. 19. The supporting acts are Leon Thomas, Joyce Wrice and Joony."I'll Always Come Find You" is Blxst's first studio album, released on July 19. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets from 10 a.m. Tuesday through 10 p.m. Thursday. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday at the Live Nation website The tour will also offer limited VIP packages and experiences for fans including meet-and-greet and photo opportunities with Blxst, floor tickets, early entry into the venue, tour poster, exclusive VIP merch items and more. For more information, visit vipnation.com!The full list of tour dates is below. And for more Phoenix concert information, visit the Phoenix New Times concert calendar Oct. 1, Houston, House of BluesOct. 2, San Antonio, Aztec TheatreOct. 3, New Orleans, The FillmoreOct. 5, Orlando, Fla., House of BluesOct. 7, Dallas, South Side BallroomOct. 10, Atlanta, The TabernacleOct. 11, Raleigh, N.C., The RitzOct. 13, Charlotte, N.C.,The FillmoreOct. 15, Boston, Citizens House of Blues BostonOct. 16, Philadelphia, The FillmoreOct. 17, New York City, The Rooftop at Pier 17Oct. 19, Silver Spring, Md., The Fillmore Silver SpringOct. 24, St Louis, Mo., PageantOct. 26, Detroit, The Fillmore DetroitOct. 28, Toronto, Queen Elizabeth TheatreOct. 29, Chicago, House of BluesOct. 30, Chicago, House of BluesNov. 1, Denver, Fillmore AuditoriumNov. 2, Salt Lake City, The ComplexNov. 3, Las Vegas, Brooklyn BowlNov. 6, Seattle, Showbox SoDoNov. 8, Vancouver, Commodore BallroomNov. 9, Vancouver, Commodore BallroomNov. 12, Portland, Ore., Roseland TheaterNov. 15, San Francisco, The MasonicNov. 16, Wheatland, Calif., Hard Rock Live SacramentoNov. 21, San Diego, Gallagher Square at Petco ParkNov. 22, Los Angeles, YouTube TheaterDec. 5, Honolulu, Hawaii, The Republik