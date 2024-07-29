 Rapper Blxst announces Phoenix concert on fall tour | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Rapper Blxst announces Phoenix concert on fall tour

He'll bring the I'll Always Come Find You Tour to Arizona Financial Theatre on Nov. 19.
July 29, 2024
Blxst dropped his first studio album on July 19.
Blxst dropped his first studio album on July 19. Amy Lee
Share this:
Los Angeles rapper Blxst announced a North American tour Monday morning.

He'll bring the I'll Always Come Find You at Arizona Financial Theatre on Nov. 19. The supporting acts are Leon Thomas, Joyce Wrice and Joony.

"I'll Always Come Find You" is Blxst's first studio album, released on July 19.

Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets from 10 a.m. Tuesday through 10 p.m. Thursday. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday at the Live Nation website.

The tour will also offer limited VIP packages and experiences for fans including meet-and-greet and photo opportunities with Blxst, floor tickets, early entry into the venue, tour poster, exclusive VIP merch items and more. For more information, visit vipnation.com!

The full list of tour dates is below. And for more Phoenix concert information, visit the Phoenix New Times concert calendar.

Oct. 1, Houston, House of Blues
Oct. 2, San Antonio, Aztec Theatre
Oct. 3, New Orleans, The Fillmore
Oct. 5, Orlando, Fla., House of Blues
Oct. 7, Dallas, South Side Ballroom
Oct. 10, Atlanta, The Tabernacle
Oct. 11, Raleigh, N.C., The Ritz
Oct. 13, Charlotte, N.C.,The Fillmore
Oct. 15, Boston, Citizens House of Blues Boston
Oct. 16, Philadelphia, The Fillmore
Oct. 17, New York City, The Rooftop at Pier 17
Oct. 19, Silver Spring, Md., The Fillmore Silver Spring
Oct. 24, St Louis, Mo., Pageant
Oct. 26, Detroit, The Fillmore Detroit
Oct. 28, Toronto, Queen Elizabeth Theatre
Oct. 29, Chicago, House of Blues
Oct. 30, Chicago, House of Blues
Nov. 1, Denver, Fillmore Auditorium
Nov. 2, Salt Lake City, The Complex
Nov. 3, Las Vegas, Brooklyn Bowl
Nov. 6, Seattle, Showbox SoDo
Nov. 8, Vancouver, Commodore Ballroom
Nov. 9, Vancouver, Commodore Ballroom
Nov. 12, Portland, Ore., Roseland Theater
Nov. 15, San Francisco, The Masonic
Nov. 16, Wheatland, Calif., Hard Rock Live Sacramento
Nov. 19, Phoenix, Arizona Financial Theatre
Nov. 21, San Diego, Gallagher Square at Petco Park
Nov. 22, Los Angeles, YouTube Theater
Dec. 5, Honolulu, Hawaii, The Republik
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Phoenix New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Jennifer Goldberg is the Music and Culture editor of Phoenix New Times. She joined the New Times staff in February 2016. In her role, Jennifer writes and publishes profiles of both local and regional musicians, previews upcoming performances and provides guides on the best of Phoenix’s entertainment scene. She also oversees the Best of Phoenix. Jennifer previously worked for Jewish News of Greater Phoenix. During her career, Jennifer has received awards from the Arizona Press Club, the Arizona Newspaper Association and the American Jewish Press Association. She holds a bachelor’s of arts in English from Arizona State University.
Contact: Jennifer Goldberg
Dreamy Draw Music Festival in Scottsdale announces 2024 lineup

Festivals

Dreamy Draw Music Festival in Scottsdale announces 2024 lineup

By Benjamin Leatherman
Graham Central Station: A look back at Phoenix’s legendary nightclub

History & Nostalgia

Graham Central Station: A look back at Phoenix’s legendary nightclub

By Benjamin Leatherman
North Phoenix eatery to host country music singing competition

Country Music

North Phoenix eatery to host country music singing competition

By Jennifer Goldberg
Myke Towers announces fall tour, including Phoenix concert

Just Announced

Myke Towers announces fall tour, including Phoenix concert

By Jennifer Goldberg
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation