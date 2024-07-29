Rapper Blxst announces Phoenix concert on fall tour

Los Angeles rapper Blxst announced a North American tour Monday morning.
He'll bring the I'll Always Come Find You at Arizona Financial Theatre on Nov. 19. The supporting acts are Leon Thomas, Joyce Wrice and Joony.
"I'll Always Come Find You" is Blxst's first studio album, released on July 19.
Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets from 10 a.m. Tuesday through 10 p.m. Thursday. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday at the Live Nation website.
The tour will also offer limited VIP packages and experiences for fans including meet-and-greet and photo opportunities with Blxst, floor tickets, early entry into the venue, tour poster, exclusive VIP merch items and more. For more information, visit vipnation.com!
The full list of tour dates is below. And for more Phoenix concert information, visit the Phoenix New Times concert calendar.
Oct. 1, Houston, House of Blues
Oct. 2, San Antonio, Aztec Theatre
Oct. 3, New Orleans, The Fillmore
Oct. 5, Orlando, Fla., House of Blues
Oct. 7, Dallas, South Side Ballroom
Oct. 10, Atlanta, The Tabernacle
Oct. 11, Raleigh, N.C., The Ritz
Oct. 13, Charlotte, N.C.,The Fillmore
Oct. 15, Boston, Citizens House of Blues Boston
Oct. 16, Philadelphia, The Fillmore
Oct. 17, New York City, The Rooftop at Pier 17
Oct. 19, Silver Spring, Md., The Fillmore Silver Spring
Oct. 24, St Louis, Mo., Pageant
Oct. 26, Detroit, The Fillmore Detroit
Oct. 28, Toronto, Queen Elizabeth Theatre
Oct. 29, Chicago, House of Blues
Oct. 30, Chicago, House of Blues
Nov. 1, Denver, Fillmore Auditorium
Nov. 2, Salt Lake City, The Complex
Nov. 3, Las Vegas, Brooklyn Bowl
Nov. 6, Seattle, Showbox SoDo
Nov. 8, Vancouver, Commodore Ballroom
Nov. 9, Vancouver, Commodore Ballroom
Nov. 12, Portland, Ore., Roseland Theater
Nov. 15, San Francisco, The Masonic
Nov. 16, Wheatland, Calif., Hard Rock Live Sacramento
Nov. 19, Phoenix, Arizona Financial Theatre
Nov. 21, San Diego, Gallagher Square at Petco Park
Nov. 22, Los Angeles, YouTube Theater
Dec. 5, Honolulu, Hawaii, The Republik