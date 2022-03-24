Relentless Beats and Maya Dayclub Are Teaming Up for a New Party Series

Local promoters Relentless Beats are well-known for putting on big EDM events like Phoenix Lights and Decadence Arizona. Maya Dayclub in Scottsdale has long been a place where the young and beautiful denizens of the Valley go to party.
Now, they're teaming up to present The Sunday Drip, a new weekly event.
The first installment will be held at noon on Sunday, April 10. DJ Jauz will be the headliner of an afternoon of entertainment.
“Maya Dayclub has booked hundreds of big-name artists over the past years, but we cannot be more excited for what this new partnership will bring to the table," Jason Adler, chief development officer of Riot Hospitality Group, Maya's parent company, said in a statement. He added that other big names in the EDM world will be appearing at The Sunday Drip, and will be announced in due time.
Besides the music and the pool, Maya will offer daybeds, lounges, private VIP cabanas, and a state-of-the-art, LED video wall.
The dress code is swim attire — no pants or jeans — and tickets are $30 plus fees. Tickets go on sale tomorrow, Friday, March 25. For more information, visit the Maya Dayclub website or the Relentless Beats website.