 Sarah McLachlan’s 2024 Phoenix concert: date, venue, tickets | Phoenix New Times
Tickets go on sale Friday for Sarah McLachlan’s Phoenix concert

The singer is celebrating the 30th anniversary of her "Fumbling Toward Ecstasy" album with a North American tour.
December 14, 2023
Sarah McLachlan is coming to Phoenix in 2024.
Sarah McLachlan is coming to Phoenix in 2024. Kharen Hill
Singer Sarah McLachlan recently announced a North American tour, and Phoenix is on the schedule.

She'll stop at Arizona Financial Theatre on June 4. Feist is the opening act.

McLachlan is touring to celebrate the 30th anniversary of her third album, "Fumbling Toward Ecstasy," which went three times platinum in the U.S.

“I think it’s interesting as an artist or as a human for that matter, to be able to go back and look at a postcard of a time in your life and reflect on it,” McLachlan said in the announcement. “I think this tour is going to be a real walk down memory lane for me, and I’m hoping that my audience, many of whom have been with me for 30 years, will also be able to go back in time with me.”

The general on-sale begins at noon Friday on the Live Nation website.

The full tour schedule is below:

May 25, Seattle, Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery
May 26, Seattle, Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery
May 28, Bend, Ore., Hayden Homes Amphitheater
May 30, Berkeley, Calif., Greek Theatre
May 31, Los Angeles, Hollywood Bowl
June 1, Palm Springs, Calif., Acrisure Arena at Greater Palm Springs
June 2, San Diego, The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
June 4, Phoenix, Arizona Financial Theatre
June 6, Salt Lake City, USANA Amphitheatre
June 7, Morrison, Colo., Red Rocks Amphitheatre
June 9, Kansas City, Mo., Starlight Theatre
June 10, Maryland Heights, Mo., Saint Louis Music Park
June 11, Chicago, Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
June 13, Sterling Heights, Mich., Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
June 14, Cincinnati, PNC Pavilion
June 16, Indianapolis, Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
June 18, Lewiston, N.Y., Artpark Mainstage Theater
June 19, Toronto, Budweiser Stage
June 20, Laval, Quebec, Place Bell
June 22, Boston, Leader Bank Pavilion
June 23, Bridgeport, Conn., Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
June 24, New York City, Radio City Music Hall
June 26, Philadelphia, TD Pavilion at the Mann
June 27, Columbia, Md., Merriweather Post Pavilion
June 29, Nashville, Tenn., Ascend Amphitheater
June 30, Atlanta, Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
July 2, Rogers, Ark., Walmart AMP
July 3, Irving, Texas, The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
July 5, Austin, Texas, Moody Amphitheater
July 6, Sugar Land, Texas, Smart Financial Centre
Jennifer Goldberg is the culture editor and Best of Phoenix editor for Phoenix New Times.
Contact: Jennifer Goldberg

