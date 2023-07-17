Phoenix alt-rock legends Grey Daze will play at Rebel Lounge next month

Navigation
July 17, 2023 7:00AM

Grey Daze will play an intimate show at The Rebel Lounge next month. Grey Daze


In 1998, Chester Bennington left the alt-rock group he had auditioned for six years earlier as a freshman at Greenway High School. The next year, he auditioned for the band that would eventually be known as Linkin Park and the rest, as they say, is history.

But Grey Daze will always be the band that kicked off Bennington's career, and on Friday, Aug. 11, the re-formed group will perform at The Rebel Lounge.

It's a homecoming of sorts; Rebel is the former home of legendary music venue The Mason Jar, which is where Bennington, along with Grey Daze members Sean Dowdell and Cristin Davis, saw some of their first concerts as teenagers, as recounted in a 2020 Phoenix New Times cover feature

Dowdell and Bennington had re-formed Grey Daze in 2017, just months before Bennington died by suicide, and in 2020, Grey Daze released their first album in years, "Amends." The album includes vocals by Bennington. A follow-up, "The Phoenix," debuted in 2022.

The August 11 show has Civilia and Dierdre as opening acts. Tickets for the 8 p.m. show cost $20 plus fees. The Rebel Lounge is located at 2303 E. Indian School Road.
