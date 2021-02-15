 
Support Us

Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

4
| Concerts |

Six Concerts to Check Out This Week in Metro Phoenix

Jennifer Goldberg | February 15, 2021 | 7:00am
Join Lewis Nash and Joey DeFrancesco for a session of Soul Jazz this weekend.
Join Lewis Nash and Joey DeFrancesco for a session of Soul Jazz this weekend.
The Nash
AA
^
Keep New Times Free
Support Us
I Support
  • Local
  • Community
  • Journalism
  • logo

Support the independent voice of Phoenix and help keep the future of New Times free.

Support Us

Another week, another slate of shows around metro Phoenix. The next few days offer a candlelight concert at the zoo, a solo show by a folk-blues great, online jazz performances, and more.

Beethoven's Best Works

Wednesday, February 17
Phoenix Zoo

The Listeso String Quartet will perform at 7 and 9:15 p.m. in an outdoor candlelight concert by the lake at the Phoenix Zoo. The tentative program includes selections from several of Beethoven's string quartets. Cost is $20 to $50 person; no one under the age of 10 will be admitted, and masks are required on the grounds and during the show.

Related Stories

Nazim Rashid & New Renaissance

Wednesday, February 17
Tempe Center for the Arts

As part of Tempe Center for the Arts' SHFT weekly series that celebrates Arizona artists, Nazim Rashid his band, New Renaissance, will perform acoustic jazz music. The show runs from 6 to 7 p.m. on TCA's Facebook page.

Shelly Watson

Thursday, February 18
Mesa Arts Center

Watson, an opera singer and comedian known for her operatic arrangements of hip-hop songs, will put on a show at 7:30 p.m. as part of Mesa Arts Center's Performing Live series. The performance will show off her vocal ability, improv skills, and comedic talent. The event is virtual, and tickets are $10.

Charlie Parr

Friday, February 19
Musical Instrument Museum

Minnesota folk-blues artist Parr will come to the Valley on Friday for a show at the Musical Instrument Museum's Music Theater. Parr tells meaningful stories through song, and has been signed to Smithsonian Folkways Recordings. The 7 p.m. show will have socially distanced seating, and masks are required. Cost is $32 to $37.

Misty Boyce

Saturday, February 20
528 Live

Indie singer/songwriter Boyce will headline the porch stage at central Phoenix house venue 528 Live. She's released several albums on her own, and has performed as a backup musician for artists like Sara Bareilles, Ingrid Michaelson, and BØRNS. There's no cost to attend the show, but tips for the musicians are appreciated. Make sure to bring your own refreshments, as well as your own blanket or chair.

Lewis Nash and Joey DeFrancesco

Sunday, February 21
The Nash

The Nash's namesake, Lewis Nash, along with Joey DeFrancesco have teamed up for a four-week virtual residency. On February 21, the two will perform soul jazz. Nash plays the drums, and DeFrancesco is a trumpeter, organist, and vocalist. The online show starts at 4 p.m., and access will be granted for 24 hours. Cost is $20.

Keep Phoenix New Times Free... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Phoenix with no paywalls.

 
Jennifer Goldberg is the culture editor and Best of Phoenix editor for Phoenix New Times.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2021 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.