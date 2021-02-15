Six Concerts to Check Out This Week in Metro Phoenix

- Local
Another week, another slate of shows around metro Phoenix. The next few days offer a candlelight concert at the zoo, a solo show by a folk-blues great, online jazz performances, and more.
Beethoven's Best WorksWednesday, February 17
Phoenix Zoo
The Listeso String Quartet will perform at 7 and 9:15 p.m. in an outdoor candlelight concert by the lake at the Phoenix Zoo. The tentative program includes selections from several of Beethoven's string quartets. Cost is $20 to $50 person; no one under the age of 10 will be admitted, and masks are required on the grounds and during the show.
Nazim Rashid & New RenaissanceWednesday, February 17
Tempe Center for the Arts
As part of Tempe Center for the Arts' SHFT weekly series that celebrates Arizona artists, Nazim Rashid his band, New Renaissance, will perform acoustic jazz music. The show runs from 6 to 7 p.m. on TCA's Facebook page.
Shelly WatsonThursday, February 18
Mesa Arts Center
Watson, an opera singer and comedian known for her operatic arrangements of hip-hop songs, will put on a show at 7:30 p.m. as part of Mesa Arts Center's Performing Live series. The performance will show off her vocal ability, improv skills, and comedic talent. The event is virtual, and tickets are $10.
Charlie ParrFriday, February 19
Musical Instrument Museum
Minnesota folk-blues artist Parr will come to the Valley on Friday for a show at the Musical Instrument Museum's Music Theater. Parr tells meaningful stories through song, and has been signed to Smithsonian Folkways Recordings. The 7 p.m. show will have socially distanced seating, and masks are required. Cost is $32 to $37.
Misty BoyceSaturday, February 20
528 Live
Indie singer/songwriter Boyce will headline the porch stage at central Phoenix house venue 528 Live. She's released several albums on her own, and has performed as a backup musician for artists like Sara Bareilles, Ingrid Michaelson, and BØRNS. There's no cost to attend the show, but tips for the musicians are appreciated. Make sure to bring your own refreshments, as well as your own blanket or chair.
Lewis Nash and Joey DeFrancescoSunday, February 21
The Nash
The Nash's namesake, Lewis Nash, along with Joey DeFrancesco have teamed up for a four-week virtual residency. On February 21, the two will perform soul jazz. Nash plays the drums, and DeFrancesco is a trumpeter, organist, and vocalist. The online show starts at 4 p.m., and access will be granted for 24 hours. Cost is $20.
