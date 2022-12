Six New Year's Eve 2022 Concerts Happening Around Metro Phoenix

click to enlarge The Sugar Thieves are part of the New Year's festivities at Last Exit Live. Chadwick Fowler

Goldwax Revival with The Sugar Thieves and Japhy’s Descent Last Exit Live

717 South Central Avenue



click to enlarge See Sydney Sprague and a host of local acts during Crescent Ballroom's New Year's Eve party. Jim Louvau

Playboy Manbaby, Breakup Shoes, and more Crescent Ballroom

302 North Second Avenue

Left Alone with guests Yucca Tap Room

29 West Southern Avenue, Tempe

click to enlarge Spafford will play two shows in Tempe over New Year's Eve weekend. Paul Citone

Spafford Marquee Theatre

730 North Mill Avenue, Tempe

New Year’s Eve with Megan Hilty Phoenix Symphony

Symphony Hall

75 North Second Street

click to enlarge The Lost Leaf is planning a New Year's party with more than a dozen musical acts. The Lost Leaf

Coming for '23 The Lost Leaf

914 North Fifth Street

There are countless ways to celebrate New Year’s Eve. If your ideal celebration includes live music, you’re in luck. There are a number of concerts happening around Phoenix to ring in the New Year. Here are our picks.’ choice for Best New Band of 2022, Goldwax Revival, doesn’t play very often (the last show was June), but they’re closing out the year strong with a headlining show at Last Exit Live . Catch their soulful sound along with sets by blues outfit The Sugar Thieves and local favorites Japhy’s Descent. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. for the 8:30 p.m. show. Cost is $20.How can one not-too-big venue fit nine local acts into one evening? By splitting them into two stages. Inside the ballroom of Crescent Ballroom , you can catch headliners Playboy Manbaby, plus Breakup Shoes, Sydney Sprague, and Veronica Everheart. Outside on the patio, the lineup includes Okinawa Plane Crash, Boss Frog, Diva Bleach, Spicy Mayo, and Wallace Hound. The ticket for the whole shebang will cost you $22 in advance and $25 day of show. Doors open at 8 p.m., and the music starts at 9.If punk music is your thing, you won’t want to miss the opportunity to mosh and bang your head one more time before 2022 ends. Left Alone out of Wilmington, California, will headline the New Year’s festivities at Yucca Tap Room . Also on the bill are Phoenix punk groups Skull Drug, TV Tragedy, Thrashcan, Corky's Leather Jacket, and Perfect Sense. And if you need a break from the headbanging, an ’80s dance party will be going on in Yucca’s lounge. Doors open at 7 p.m. Cost is $10 in advance and $15 day of.Jam band Spafford may have a national following now, but they’re homegrown, and they’re coming back to town for two shows over New Year’s weekend. They’re playing on Friday, December 30, and Saturday, December 31, at Marquee Theatre . Tickets for the NYE show are $45 (Friday is $35, or you can see both shows for $70). Doors open at 7 p.m. for the 8:30 show.Looking for an upscale concert experience to ring in 2023? Your best bet is the event at Symphony Hall with Megan Hilty, star of stage and screen, and the Phoenix Symphony . Hilty has performed as Glinda inon Broadway and has been seen in television shows such as. She’ll perform backed by our own symphony orchestra. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Cost is $34 to $109.After being on the brink of closure earlier this year, The Lost Leaf is back to being a hub for music and art on Roosevelt Row. They’re celebrating the New Year with the Coming for '23 party, and the stacked local lineup includes music by Apetight, Djents, Indygo The Martian, Jerusafunk Combo, Meager Bodies, Pijama Piyama, Solokestra, Stoneypie, Sueño, Taeps, Tatiana Crespo, and Vinyl Vagos. There’ll be stages set up inside, in the backyard, and next door. Doors open at 7:30 for the 8 p.m. show. Cost is $15 in advance and $20 the day of.