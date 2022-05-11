Smashing Pumpkins and Jane's Addiction Are Coming to Phoenix

Just a couple days after Pearl Jam rocked the house in Glendale, more '90s superstars announced a new tour with a stop in Phoenix.
Smashing Pumpkins will kick off their headlining Spirits on Fire Tour on October 2, and will play downtown Phoenix's Footprint Center on Friday, November 18. And as if that wasn't awesome enough, Jane's Addiction is also on the bill. (YouTube phenomenon Poppy will open most of the shows on the tour.)
Presale for the Phoenix date
opens at 10 a.m. Arizona time on Thursday, May 12. General on-sale begins at 10 a.m. Arizona time on Friday, May 13.
Smashing Pumpkins' 11th and most recent album, the double album CYR
, came out in 2020. Jane's Addiction haven't released a studio album since 2011's The Great Escape Artist
.
For more information, visit the Smashing Pumpkins website
.
The full lineup of shows on the Spirits on Fire Tour are listed below:
10/02 - American Airlines Center - Dallas, TX
10/03 - Toyota Center - Houston, TX
10/05 - Moody Center - Austin, TX
10/07 - Amalie Arena - Tampa, FL
10/08 - Hard Rock Casino - Hollywood, FL
10/10 - Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN
10/11 - State Farm Arena - Atlanta, GA
10/13 - Mohegan Sun - Uncasville, CT
10/14 - UBS Arena - Belmont Park, NY
10/16 - TD Garden - Boston, MA
10/18 - Capital One Arena - Washington, DC
10/19 - Madison Square Garden - New York City, NY
10/21 - Wells Fargo Center - Philadelphia, PA
10/22 - PPG Paints Arena - Pittsburgh, PA
10/24 - Scotiabank Arena - Toronto, ON
10/26 - Bell Centre - Montreal, QC
10/27 - Centre Videotron - Quebec City, QC
10/29 - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse - Cleveland, OH
10/30 - Fiserv Forum - Milwaukee, WI
11/01 - Enterprise Center - St. Louis, MO
11/02 - Little Caesars Arena - Detroit, MI
11/04 - Xcel Energy Center - St. Paul, MN
11/05 - United Center - Chicago, IL
11/07 - Ball Arena - Denver, CO
11/09 - Spokane Arena - Spokane, WA
11/11 - Rogers Arena - Vancouver, BC
11/12 - Climate Pledge Arena - Seattle, WA
11/13 - Moda Center - Portland, OR
11/15 - Chase Center - San Francisco, CA
11/16 - Honda Center - Anaheim, CA
11/18 - Footprint Center - Phoenix, AZ
11/19 - Hollywood Bowl - Los Angeles, CA