Support Us

Phoenix's independent source of
local news and culture

Concerts

Smashing Pumpkins and Jane's Addiction Are Coming to Phoenix

May 11, 2022 7:31AM

Smashing Pumpkins are returning to the Valley.
Smashing Pumpkins are returning to the Valley. Paul Elledge


Just a couple days after Pearl Jam rocked the house in Glendale, more '90s superstars announced a new tour with a stop in Phoenix.

Smashing Pumpkins will kick off their headlining Spirits on Fire Tour on October 2, and will play downtown Phoenix's Footprint Center on Friday, November 18. And as if that wasn't awesome enough, Jane's Addiction is also on the bill. (YouTube phenomenon Poppy will open most of the shows on the tour.)

Presale for the Phoenix date opens at 10 a.m. Arizona time on Thursday, May 12. General on-sale begins at 10 a.m. Arizona time on Friday, May 13.

Smashing Pumpkins' 11th and most recent album, the double album CYR, came out in 2020. Jane's Addiction haven't released a studio album since 2011's The Great Escape Artist.

For more information, visit the Smashing Pumpkins website.

The full lineup of shows on the Spirits on Fire Tour are listed below:

10/02 - American Airlines Center - Dallas, TX
10/03 - Toyota Center - Houston, TX
10/05 - Moody Center - Austin, TX
10/07 - Amalie Arena - Tampa, FL
10/08 - Hard Rock Casino - Hollywood, FL
10/10 - Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN
10/11 - State Farm Arena - Atlanta, GA
10/13 - Mohegan Sun - Uncasville, CT
10/14 - UBS Arena - Belmont Park, NY
10/16 - TD Garden - Boston, MA
10/18 - Capital One Arena - Washington, DC
10/19 - Madison Square Garden - New York City, NY
10/21 - Wells Fargo Center - Philadelphia, PA
10/22 - PPG Paints Arena - Pittsburgh, PA
10/24 - Scotiabank Arena - Toronto, ON
10/26 - Bell Centre - Montreal, QC
10/27 - Centre Videotron - Quebec City, QC
10/29 - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse - Cleveland, OH
10/30 - Fiserv Forum - Milwaukee, WI
11/01 - Enterprise Center - St. Louis, MO
11/02 - Little Caesars Arena - Detroit, MI
11/04 - Xcel Energy Center - St. Paul, MN
11/05 - United Center - Chicago, IL
11/07 - Ball Arena - Denver, CO
11/09 - Spokane Arena - Spokane, WA
11/11 - Rogers Arena - Vancouver, BC
11/12 - Climate Pledge Arena - Seattle, WA
11/13 - Moda Center - Portland, OR
11/15 - Chase Center - San Francisco, CA
11/16 - Honda Center - Anaheim, CA
11/18 - Footprint Center - Phoenix, AZ
11/19 - Hollywood Bowl - Los Angeles, CA
KEEP PHOENIX NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Jennifer Goldberg is the culture editor and Best of Phoenix editor for Phoenix New Times.

Trending Music

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Phoenix New Times 5.5.22

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation