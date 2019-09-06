Sunbar, A New Music Venue and Nightspot, Opens This Month in Tempe

The folks behind Shady Park, C.A.S.A., and Charlie Trumbull’s are adding to their collection of bars and nightspots in downtown Tempe. Later this month, they’ll open
The two-story establishment, which is located on Fifth Street just west of Mill Avenue, will feature an upstairs event space for live performances with an enormous outdoor patio, multiple bars, and other amenities downstairs.
Ryan Cornelius, the marketing and creative director for
“It's looking like early October as when things will probably get going into a seven-day-a-week motion,” Cornelius says.
“It's quite spacious. Just the downstairs alone area is enormous,” Cornelius says.
The upstairs area is roomy, too. It features a top-shelf sound system, LED wall, and a large stage for live performances.
It won’t be long until
Local EDM promoter Relentless Beats has booked some upcoming shows at
“We're pretty much open to any genre or any type of event in the upstairs area,” Cornelius says. “But at the moment, we're not trying to label it in any specific music or event direction. It's going to be kind of a multipurpose room for everything from concerts to receptions or corporate events.”
Cornelius says that
“Shady [Park] has identified itself as somewhere for
Meanwhile, the downstairs area at
“It’s a different take on the beer garden [concept],” Cornelius says. “There's a lot of plant life back there, some existing palm trees plus some succulents as well. It's going to be this cool place to hang out.”
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Cornelius says Sunbar will feature a few other amenities and attractions that are currently under wraps at the moment.
"I don't want to give any more about that right now,” Cornelius says, “But it's going to be cool.”
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!