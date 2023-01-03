Celebrate the Life of Tempe Music Legend Paul Cardone With an Epic Concert This Weekend

click to enlarge Some of the Apache Lake Music Festival team. From left, Brian Stubblefield, Cardone, Marsh Clothier, Brannon Kleinlein, and Roni Helinski. Stubblefield, Kleinlein, and Helinski are organizing the Celebration of Life event. Roni Helinksi

click to enlarge Cardone joins The Woodworks on stage during a 2022 show at Last Exit Live. Jennifer Goldberg

click to enlarge Cardone plays with his band Chocolate Fountain during his surprise birthday party in September 2022. Jennifer Goldberg

click to enlarge Cardone performs at the farewell party for Long Wong's on Mill Avenue in 2004. David Rhodes

PC’s Celebration of Life.

In 2014, a who’s-who of local music participated in a three-night series of shows in honor of longtime Tempe bassist Paul “PC” Cardone. The occasion was his 50th birthday.On Friday, January 6, many of those same bandmates and friends will come together again, in joy and sorrow, for a Celebration of Life concert at Yucca Tap Room.Cardone, 58, died in his sleep at his home on November 10. With his death, the Phoenix music community lost a friend. A mentor. A figure of unfailing kindness and encouragement. And in the words of his friend and roommate, Ryan Probst, “a fucking badass musician” who played in numerous bands in the past 30 years, including Sara Robinson Band, Satellite, Chocolate Fountain, Cigarettes, and many more.Word spread quickly the Thursday that Cardone had passed. The following week, when an impromptu Jam for PC event preempted Yucca’s normal Monday night open mic, his friends gathered and began discussing how to honor Cardone.“It was a no-brainer that the best way to do that, since he had such a heavy influence on the music scene, was to throw him as big of a concert and a party as we possibly could,” says Brannon Kleinlein, owner of central Phoenix music venue Last Exit Live and co-organizer with Cardone of the Apache Lake Music Festival.The event will be one of the biggest, most significant concerts in Tempe music history. The bill includes dozens of musicians from 30 years of the Tempe scene, all of whom are bands Cardone played in and/or artists he befriended and appreciated: Banana Gun, Banshee Bones, The Black Moods, C3, Chocolate Fountain, Dead Hot Workshop, Dry River Yacht Club, Future Exes, Ghetto Cowgirl, Greyhound Soul, Haley Green Band, Jason Devore of Authority Zero, Jim Beach, Liz Rose, Los Guys, Robin Wilson of the Gin Blossoms, Satellite, The Slims, Strange Young Things, The Sugar Thieves, Wyves, Walt Richardson, and more.Roni Helinski — lead singer of Future Exes, one of the show’s organizers, and one of Cardone’s closest friends — says that all of the artists immediately signed on to the concert.“I think that nobody would rather be doing anything else that day. Nobody wants to miss this. People are coming from different countries. People are canceling surgeries and trips to be here because we all need to be together," Helinski says.Probst will play that night with Dry River Yacht Club, who have come back together after about a decade for Cardone’s show.“People have been trying to get the original band to come back together for a long time,” Probst says. “[Kleinlein] reached out to me saying he wanted us to play the show. I said ‘absolutely.’ Instantly, every single person said yes right away.”It’s been amazing, he adds: “Not only the personal aspect of hanging around friends, but revisiting all these songs and hearing them come to life again. It’s been beautiful.”Dry River Yacht Club isn’t the only band that’s putting an immense amount of time and effort into getting ready for the concert, he adds.“Everybody’s practicing and motivated and wants to play the best they can. This is the most important show I’ll ever play, and it’s the most important show most of these people will ever play. So everyone is treating it as such," Probst says.The event will start at 2 p.m. and encompass two stages: Yucca’s indoor performance space, plus an 8,500-square-foot area outdoors. There will be an outdoor bar and restrooms as well to accommodate the crowd. At 8 p.m., the show will briefly stop for a tribute; a number of people will speak, artists will play special music in honor of Cardone, and the crowd will see some video tributes. The outdoor music will end at midnight, but inside, the show will run until closing.Kleinlein ran Apache Lake Music Festival for 10 years, and says that planning an event of this magnitude would usually take three to six months. The organizers are doing it in less than two. But Kleinlein says the city of Tempe has been incredibly cooperative in getting things squared away quickly and helping with permits, liquor licenses, and other details.“They know PC, they know what we’re trying to do, and they’ve been super-helpful,” he says.The ticket price of $25 in advance, $30 at the door, is significantly higher than usual for shows at Yucca Tap Room. But Helinski explains that the show will probably eat up $5,000 to $10,000 in production costs. None of the musicians are taking a fee to perform, “but we have overhead that has to be covered,” she says.Any funds that are left after taking care of production costs are being used to kick-start a new charitable foundation under the umbrella of Unity Through Community, a Tempe nonprofit. The goal of What Would PC Do is to keep doing what Cardone would do if he were still alive, Helinski says.WWPD will operate “in the ways he taught us to be, which is sharing your gear, your equipment, your money, your talent, your time, the shirt off your back," she says. "So if you think about the things that he would do, and how a foundation might accomplish that, it’s hosting jam sessions with seasoned musicians and inviting any talent level to come and learn and play together and hone your skills and friendships.”Other initiatives the foundation would like to accomplish, Helinski adds, include getting instruments donated and given to people in other countries that don’t have the same level of access to equipment, and establishing a fund for local musicians with monetary needs.Helinski says there’ll be a signup sheet at the January 6 show for people who may want to donate their time and skills to the WWPD effort.Also at the concert will be a five-gallon water jug and a pad of paper. Probst is inviting people to write down memories or other messages as a time capsule of sorts and stuff them in the bottle. He’ll bury it in the backyard of Cardone’s house.“Who knows when it’ll get dug up?” Probst speculates.When it’s discovered, it will undoubtedly be full of tributes.Kleinlein met Cardone not long after he opened the original Last Exit Live in Tempe in 2003. He recalls the bassist walking in, introducing himself, and immediately starting to connect the venue with Tempe bands. His fondest memories are of the many successful Apache Lake Music festivals the two organized, he says.Probst and Cardone met 15 years ago when he jumped onstage with Probst during a Lady Elaine show at Yucca Tap Room.“We started talking, and then you realize that this is the coolest guy in town. The coolest dude with his big silver necklaces and his rings and his cowboy hat and everybody knew him,” Probst says. “Without him, I wouldn’t have done anything. He plugged me in.”But what Probst wants people to remember, even more than his friend’s legacy of supporting the local music scene and so many of the people in it, is how good a musician he was.“He did so many kind things for everybody, and I love to say nice things about who he is, but I really want to make sure that people know that he was a fucking badass musician," he says.“People are forgetting that this motherfucker was a downright, dirty-ass, badass bass player. You don’t get to play with 30 bands if you suck at bass. He was so technically proficient. It was mind-blowing how good he was. And people forget about that because he’s so much larger than life. But the guy played a bass like nobody else. He played the bass for over 30 years. You don’t just get to be in bands because you’re a nice guy," Probst adds.Right now, Helinski is focusing hard on planning the January 6 concert.“My coping mechanism is I can think of nothing else right now besides making the best show for P,” she says.She was introduced to Cardone well over a decade ago by Sugar Thieves singer Meridith Moore, and the pair became instant friends. He encouraged her singing and inspired the band name Future Exes, and regularly joined the band onstage.“And he supported me and saved me, just like many others,” she says. “When you’re needing a person to help you and guide you and save you, and scrape you off the ground, he was that person for hundreds of people. He did that for me. I don’t know if I would even be singing or doing all the things that I do if I didn’t know him.“He was a unique individual. I don’t think anyone doesn’t love P. … He wanted everybody to be friends and to know other good people, and I think that was something he was really good at — collecting good people. He’ll be somebody who I’ll always think of on a regular basis. I don’t know if there will be a day that goes by that I don’t think about him," Helinski adds.