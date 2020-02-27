EXPAND Some of the staff at Boondocks in Scottsdale. Benjamin Leatherman

The 30 Best Places to Party During Spring Training 2020

The ball game is over, the final out has been recorded, and the victorious team has finished dishing out high-fives and celebrating its big win. Now what? You could head back home or to your hotel room, of course, or hang around the stadium in hopes of getting an autograph or two. Or you could check out some of the drinking, dancing, and partying thrills happening at the bars, clubs, and other establishments in the vicinity of each of the 10 spring training stadiums around the Valley.

The 13 Best Concerts in Phoenix This Week That includes the following 30 spots throughout the metro Phoenix area, each offering its own brand of post-game thrills and entertainment.

Camelback Ranch 10710 West Camelback Road, 623-302-5000

Teams: Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago White Sox

McFadden’s: Think McFadden’s is an ordinary sports grill with an Irish flair? Think again, as it has more going on than just flat-screens and wings. Given its relative proximity to Camelback Ranch, this Westgate establishment is an opportune spot for post-game imbibing with numerous drink specials available. Hang out long enough, however, and witness how the Glendale place really gets jumping at night as it turns into one big dance party complete with DJs, an uptempo vibe, and plenty of eye candy. 9425 West Coyotes Boulevard, 623-872-0022.

Yard House: They’re pretty sincere about their beer at Yard House, as evidenced by the Glendale spot's jaw-dropping selection of more than 100 different brews. The staff at the Westgate gastropub are happy to pour you any of the myriad ales, stouts, lagers, ciders, lambics, and other intoxicating beverages of the malt-and-hops variety they have on tap. Each can be had either by the pint (if you just need to wet your whistle) or in a half-yard glass (if you’re feeling adventurous). 9401 West Westgate Boulevard, Glendale.

Saddle Ranch: This haute honky-tonk at Westgate serves up down-home kitsch with a rock 'n' roll flair. While Western decor and memorabilia also dominate the interior of Saddle Ranch, don't expect to find too many patrons sporting 10-gallon hats or giant belt buckles. This chic saloon is populated by plenty of hip and fashionable clubgoers sipping suds, supping on steaks, or socializing around the outdoor fire pits. They’ve also got a mechanical bull. 9375 West Coyotes Boulevard, Glendale, 623-889-7770.

The Hambone in Mesa. New Times Archive

Hohokam Stadium 1235 North Center Street, Mesa, 480-644-4451

Team: Oakland A’s

The Hambone: A neighborhood institution for generations (as evidenced by its vintage neon sign), The Hambone is a place for booze pigs from all walks of life. It’s visited by day drinkers eager to get an early start (courtesy of the bar’s 6 a.m. happy hour), as well as anyone looking to unwind after an A's game during spring training. And the drink deals are plentiful, as evidenced by the fact that folks here spend as much time at the bar as they do drinking and playing pool on any of its six available tables. 903 East Main Street, Mesa, 480-833-9839.

Gabby’s: Day-drinkers and the neighborhood crowd are always welcome inside this renowned Mesa bar at 635 North Country Club Drive. Daylight, on the other hand, is not. Every single window at Gabby’s has been strategically covered, creating a darkened sanctuary for those eager to escape the sun’s rays, down a few brews, or dig into some deep-fried eats. The glow from numerous neon signs and a few big-screen TVs provides more than enough light to see, as well as drink, converse, and carouse. Call 480-827-9776.

Roman's Oasis in Goodyear. Lauren Cuisimano

Goodyear Ballpark 1933 South Ballpark Way, Goodyear, 623-882-3120

Teams: Cincinnati Reds, Cleveland Indians



Roman’s Oasis: Located down the road from Goodyear Ballpark, Roman’s is an oasis of Western kitsch where legions of laid-back folks in cowboy gear gather for country and Southern rock bands on weekend evenings. There's also karaoke multiple nights a week and never a cover. This expansive country bunker is composed of four rooms filled with multiple bars, dance floors, pool tables, shuffleboard, video games, and endless amounts of knickknacks and Old West ephemera. Plus, the bartenders and waitstaff are always loads of fun. 16825 West Yuma Road, Goodyear, 623-932-0922.

8-Bit Aleworks: This microbrewery is a short drive from Goodyear Ballpark and sports a nerdy vibe even jocks will enjoy, especially if they’re into craft beer. Each of 8-Bit Aleworks' six brews are created in-house and feature geeky names like Hopsassin’s Creed and Black Mage. There's also a huge variety of old-school Nintendo and Super Nintendo games can also be played at the bar. 1050 North Fairway Drive, Avondale, 623-925-1650.

Augie's Sports Grill: The staff at Augie’s pride themselves on offering good times and plenty of brews under the glow of multiple HDTVs. More than two dozen screens broadcast games and matches, which is perfect for those who can't focus on just one sporting event at a time. Serious drinkers, take heed: A full bar is equipped with a wall of liquor and 16 beers on tap in case you're feeling parched. 15605 West Roosevelt Street, Goodyear, 623-932-0001.

EXPAND A vast collection of helmets and other sports memorabilia awaits at Max's. Benjamin Leatherman

Maryvale Baseball Park 3600 North 51st Avenue, 602-534-6449

Team: Milwaukee Brewers

Max's Sports Bar: The five-mile trek from Maryvale Baseball Park to Max’s is worth the drive due to its legendary treasure trove of memorabilia. More than 250 football helmets from a slew of NFL and college teams are on display, as are numerous photos of its more well-known patrons. You can also catch up on the current day’s developments on any of the 100-plus TVs found throughout the establishment. There's also a separate room for off-track betting, in case you'd like to play the ponies. 6727 North 47th Avenue, Glendale, 623-937-1671.

Westside Cocktail Lounge: As the old saying goes, you can't judge a book by its cover. That's certainly the case with this Glendale haunt. Though Westside Cocktail Lounge's stucco exterior may seem sparse, its vibrant interior is rich with both color and character. The cheap beer and well drinks get plenty of people through the door, but the amiable staff, numerous pool tables, rowdy karaoke sessions, free breakfast on Sundays, and a jukebox filled with country songs are also popular. Make sure you've got plenty of bills in your wallet since the place is cash only. 5114 West Camelback Road, 623-934-1780.

EXPAND Take aim at a good time at Modern Round. Modern Round

Peoria Sports Complex 16101 North 83rd Avenue, Peoria, 623-773-8700

Teams: Seattle Mariners, San Diego Padres



The Moon Saloon: Hidden among the corporate chain restaurants clustered around the Peoria Sports Complex is this friendly mom-and-pop sports bar with a yen for Chicago teams, cheap drinks, and a convivial vibe. Another plus? The Moon Saloon is within pitching distance from the stadium. Be warned, however: It sometimes gets a little packed when the Cubs or White Sox are visiting either the Padres or Mariners. 16554 North 83rd Avenue, Peoria, 623-773-2424.

Kimmyz: A neighborhood Glendale bar with a flair for rock ‘n’ roll, Kimmyz packs plenty of rollicking fun into its strip-mall location. Comfy booths line the long southern wall, proving a fine vantage point from which to scope out the bands or engage in some people-watching. The bar's positioned on a slightly elevated platform, and requisite pool tables and dartboards have separate nooks, so there's no awkward overlap. Affordable domestic beers and well drinks during happy hour make it even better. 5930 West Greenway Road, Glendale, 602-938-9330.

Modern Round : T his stylish “shooting lounge” in the P83 Entertainment District is where you can use light guns to blast swamp creatures, mutant spiders, or other virtual characters. A total of 20 private nooks are situated inside Modern Round, each outfitted with seating for up to six, a wall-sized projection screen, and more than 40 games of a duck-hunting, target-shooting, or zombie-killing variety. There’s a full bar, too, with top-shelf booze, brews, and handcrafted cocktails. 8320 West Mariners Way, Peoria, 623-388-6900.

EXPAND Talking Stick Resort has a wealth of bars and nightspots. Talking Stick Resort

Salt River Fields 7555 North Pima Road, Scottsdale, 480-270-5000

Teams: Arizona Diamondbacks, Colorado Rockies

Talking Stick Resort: You won’t have to go very far to find some post-game party action close to Salt River Fields, as Talking Stick Resort is literally right next door. This resort contains multiple spots geared to a variety of tastes, ranging from sports bars and cocktail lounges to a tony cigar parlor with more than 70 whiskeys and scotches in stock. There’s also the Degree 270 nightclub on the 14th floor that’s open every weekend with high-energy sounds from local DJs, a dance floor teeming with the young and beautiful, and panoramic views. 9800 East Talking Stick Way, Scottsdale, 480-850-7777.

Handlebar-J: Cowpokes and country fans have been moseying into this honky-tonk hideout since the 1960s, back when Waylon Jennings was a regular. These days, Handlebar-J’s sprawling bar still draws in the cowboy crowd with its rustic charms and raucous hootenannies. Take a swing on the enormous dance floor where twangy tunes are provided five nights a week. Or you can amble out to the patio and enjoy a tallboy in the great outdoors. 7116 East Becker Lane, Scottsdale, 480-948-0110.

Dirty Dogg Saloon: Known for its wet T-shirt contests and the barely-there attire of the gorgeous bartenders who dance on the bar and hang from the rafters, the Dirty Dogg lives up to its name. It's also dark enough for shy patrons and voyeurs to remain incognito. The biker crowd is there almost every night, especially when local rock bands and musicians play on weekends. 10409 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale, 480-368-8095.

Skeptical Chymist: Charming doesn’t even begin to describe this quaint public house. It resembles an old apothecary, complete with rustic wooden furnishings, antique chemistry equipment, and thousands of vintage books lining the walls. Skeptical Chymist is nowhere near as subdued as a library, however, especially when rollicking rock bands of the Celtic variety perform on weekends. Harp, Bass, Newcastle, Guinness, and numerous other import drafts are all on tap, and there’s a surfeit of Irish booze and specialty cocktails available. 15688 North Pima Road, Scottsdale, 480-609-8677.

EXPAND Bottled Blonde is one of the many drinkeries located near Scottsdale Stadium. Benjamin Leatherman

Scottsdale Stadium 7408 East Osborn Road, Scottsdale, 480-312-2586

Team: San Francisco Giants

Bottled Blonde: This Scottsdale spot is nothing if not versatile. When the sun is out, Bottled Blonde is a posh beer garden, pizzeria, and chill day-drinking haven with an expansive patio that’s especially popular during spring training or when the weather’s nice. After dark, it transforms into a vibrant nightlife destination serving up high-energy dance music and bottle service to stylishly dressed 20-somethings eager to get their groove on. 7340 East Indian Plaza, Scottsdale, 480-970-1112.

Boondocks: There’s a lot to see and do at this lively spot on the edge of Scottsdale’s entertainment district. The expansive outdoor patio at Boondocks offers bar games in abundance, a stage for live music, and plenty of opportunities for people-watching. Inside, you’ll find a double-sided bar fully equipped with adult beverages and staffed by ultra-friendly drink slingers pouring pints and whipping up specialty cocktails. 4341 North 75th Street, Scottsdale, 480-949-8454.

Giligin’s: There's rarely a dull moment to be had at Giligin's, as this whacked-out island-themed watering hole specializes in serving up goofy good times to its patrons. There’s a pint-sized mini-bar in one corner, a “wheel of booze,” and various games and distractions inside the place and out on the patio. The daily happy hour runs from 4 to 7 p.m. 4251 North Winfield Scott Plaza, Scottsdale, 480-874-2264.

The Coach House: This homespun dive located amid the razzle-dazzle of Scottsdale dates back to 1959 and has served up spirits to generations of drinkers. The Coach House is packed to the low-slung rafters most nights (even more so on weekends and during spring training), with crowds angling to get their drink on either inside at the tiny main bar or outside on the patio. 7011 East Indian School Road, Scottsdale, 480-990-3433.

EXPAND Fans of the Cubbies flock to this place. Benjamin Leatherman

Sloan Park 2330 West Rio Salado Parkway, Mesa, 480-668-0500

Team: Chicago Cubs

Diamond’s Sports Grille: When the Chicago Cubs faithful aren't cheering on their heroes at the ballpark, they’ll most likely gather at this Mesa bar to keep the celebration going. Opened by the late Harry Caray and fellow Cubs announcer Steve Stone, Diamond's is a Mecca for Cubbie fans. It's adorned with murals of legendary players and features a museum-worthy collection of memorabilia. You can even catch a free shuttle to and from Sloan Park, provided you nabbed tickets before all the team’s spring training home games were sold out. If not, console yourself by watching along at Diamond’s while enjoying happy hour specials. 161 North Centennial Way, Mesa, 480-844-3888.

Woodshed II: Raise a toast to Arizona sports stars of yesteryear during your pre- or post-game festivities at this quaint Mesa tavern. Framed photos of hometown heroes like Luis Gonzalez and Dick Van Arsdale cover the wood-paneled walls at Woodshed II, as does a collection of sports gear. You can fill your glass with any of the craft beers available or sample one of its potent cocktails that bartenders pour fairly strong. The lively weekday happy hour runs until 7 p.m., which means there’s plenty of time to stop by and drink on the cheap, even if an afternoon game goes into extra innings. 430 North Dobson Road, Mesa, 480-844-7433.

Dave & Buster's: You can experience both the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat while playing any of the cutting-edge arcade games available at the Dave & Buster's location at Tempe Marketplace. Situated two miles west of Sloan Park, it's as glitzy and flashy as a casino and is filled with distractions aplenty. In addition to all the electronic games contained within its enormous “Million Dollar Midway,” it also boasts a billiards lounge, an upstairs bowling alley, and two bars. Each offers an extensive menu of colorful specialty cocktails and plenty of room for all sorts of social rites and celebrations. 2000 East Rio Salado Parkway, Tempe, 480-281-8456.

EXPAND Grab a pre- or post-game drink at Uptown Alley in Surprise. Uptown Alley

Surprise Stadium 15930 North Bullard Avenue, Surprise, 623-222-2000

Teams: Texas Rangers, Kansas City Royals

Uptown Alley: If you’re still craving some competition, even after watching nine innings of baseball, Uptown Alley is an enormous entertainment complex featuring an arcade with 80 games, a 40-lane bowling alley, a two-story laser tag arena, and a billiards room. There’s also multiple bars and a "Sports Theater" containing a gigantic 20-foot-high projection screen that’s always tuned the latest action. There's no way you're going to be bored here. Game on. 13525 North Litchfield Road, Surprise, 623-975-7529.

Brookside II: As one of the closest bars to Surprise Stadium, Brookside II gets plenty of Rangers and Royals fans through its doors during spring training. It's also popular with the neighborhood crowd, thanks to its mix of brews, booze, and other libations. Amenities include more than 50 HDTVs, three billiards tables, five dart machines, and even off-track betting for those who’d like to place a wager. 15170 West Bell Road, Suite 115, Surprise, 623-556-1000.

Patrons of C.A.S.A. Tempe. Benjamin Leatherman

Tempe Diablo Stadium 2200 West Alameda Drive, Tempe, 480-350-5205

Team: Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim

C.A.S.A. Tempe: One of the more unique spots in Tempe, if not the entire Valley, C.A.S.A. is a two-part joint that offers twice the drinks, DJs, and dancing. There’s the SunBá, the double-decker open-air outdoor bar perched along a sidewalk that’s adorned with flocks of umbrellas, scores of overhead fans, and a heavy-duty misting system to keep everyone chill in warmer climes. It’s connected by a clandestine alleyway to a quirky indoor lounge with leatherette booths, retro decor, and a party-friendly vibe. 5 East Sixth Street, Tempe, 480-557-8226.

Casey Moore’s: More than just any old bar, Casey Moore’s is a veritable Tempe institution. The mainstay of the historic Maple-Ash-Farmer-Wilson neighborhood has been the go-to hangout for Arizona State University students, hip kids, and neighborhood folks for decades. Sit on the wrap-around patio surrounded by green and white twinkle lights as you sip the various import brews and whiskeys. 850 South Ash Avenue, Tempe, 480-968-9935.

Shady Park: At first glance, Shady Park looks like yet another college bar neighboring Arizona State University’s Tempe campus. But it's what’s inside that counts, right? As such, there’s a stylishly retro pizzeria, ramen joint, and vintage-inspired cocktail lounge with a sports bar atmosphere all located within Shady Park’s walls. In the back, you'll find an enormous open-air "bar park" and outdoor music venue ringed with trees and centered on a stage that’s featured local bands and touring electronic dance music artists. 26 East University Drive, Tempe, 480-474-4222.

Zuma Grill: Clustered near popular Mill Avenue hangouts Mill Cue Club and Fat Tuesday, the diminutive Zuma Grill attracts countless college coeds every night. DJs take over the sound system, bottles start popping, and the place becomes a den of debauchery. Dressing to impress is recommended, especially if you’d like to get the nod from security. 605 South Mill Avenue, Tempe, 480-829-6775.

Editor's note: This story was originally published on February 20, 2017. It was updated on February 26, 2020.