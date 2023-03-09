The Cure Are Coming to Phoenix. Here's What We Know

Navigation
March 9, 2023 8:45AM

The Cure are returning to Phoenix after nearly 15 years.
The Cure are returning to Phoenix after nearly 15 years.
Legendary band The Cure announced this morning that they are embarking on a 30-show U.S. tour, and Phoenix is on the schedule.

Robert Smith and the rest of the post-punk band will take the stage at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale on Thursday, May 18. (For everyone who can't keep up with the many venue name changes that have happened in the past couple of years, that's the former Gila River Arena.)

It'll be the first Cure show in Phoenix in nearly 15 years; the last time they played was June 2008 at the venue currently known as Arizona Financial Theatre. They're touring in support of their upcoming album, Songs of a Lost World. The Twilight Sad are the opening act.

Tickets will be available via Ticketmaster Verified Fan Sale on Wednesday, March 15, and will require registration to access. Fans can register for up to five different shows. Registration closes Monday, March 13, at 8 a.m. Arizona time.

The full list of tour dates is:

MAY
10 NEW ORLEANS, LA Smoothie King Center
12 HOUSTON, TX Toyota Center
13 DALLAS, TX Dos Equis Pavilion
14 AUSTIN, TX Moody Center
16 ALBUQUERQUE, NM Isleta Amphitheater
18 PHOENIX, AZ Desert Diamond Arena
20 SAN DIEGO, CA NICU Amphitheatre
23 LOS ANGELES, CA Hollywood Bowl
24 LOS ANGELES, CA Hollywood Bowl
25 LOS ANGELES, CA Hollywood Bowl
27 SAN FRANCISCO, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre

JUNE
01 SEATTLE, WA Climate Pledge Arena
02 VANCOUVER, BC Rogers Arena
04 SALT LAKE CITY, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena
06 DENVER, CO, Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
08 MINNEAPOLIS ST. PAUL, MN Xcel Energy Center
10 CHICAGO, IL United Center
11 CLEVELAND, OH Blossom Music Center
13 DETROIT, MI, Pine Knob Music Theatre
14 TORONTO, ON Budweiser Stage
16 MONTREAL, QC Bell Centre
18 BOSTON, MA Xfinity Center
20 NEW YORK, NY Madison Square Garden
21 NEW YORK, NY Madison Square Garden
22 NEW YORK, NY Madison Square Garden
24 PHILADELPHIA, PA Wells Fargo Center
25 COLUMBIA, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion
27 ATLANTA, GA State Farm Arena
29 TAMPA, FL Amalie Arena

JULY
01 MIAMI, FL Miami-Dade Arena
Jennifer Goldberg is the culture editor and Best of Phoenix editor for Phoenix New Times.
