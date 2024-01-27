The Edge: A look back at Phoenix’s iconic alt-rock station

[
From the mid-'90s to deep in the 2000s, millions of metro Phoenix residents tuned into The Edge, the Valley’s legendary alternative radio station during its 19-year run
.
First signing on the air in January 1993 via 106.3 FM, the station spanned three frequencies, a few rebrandings, and multiple ownership changes over the years. It was home to on-air personalities like Robin Nash, Dead Air Dave, Craven Moorehead and “Pistol” Pete Kelly and filled its airwaves with the music of alternative rock hitmakers from the ‘90s and 2000s.
During its heyday in the mid-to late-’90s, The Edge’s fanbase was enormous and its events — including the station's yearly concert festival That Damn Show — were attended by tens of thousands of people.
In tribute to The Edge's debut 31 years ago this month, we’ve put together a collection of vintage photos of the station’s staff, on-air talents and various concerts from back in the day.
click to enlarge
A 1993 photo showing off The Edge's original logo on a van owned by the station.
Chad Wagner
click to enlarge
One of The Edge's first morning jocks Willobee (left) in 1993 with the station's then-program director, John "Edison" Clay.
John Clay
click to enlarge
Mr. T (center right) poses with on-air talents Willobee (far left) and Dead Air Dave (center left) outside of The Edge's original studio near 75th Avenue and Camelback Road in the early '90s.
Christopher the Minister
click to enlarge
The Edge’s Christopher the Minister (left) and Gregg Paul (right) with Depeche Mode’s Andy Wilder in 1994.
John Clay
click to enlarge
Keychains and other branded mementos from various eras of The Edge during its 19-year run from 1993 to 2012.
John Clay
click to enlarge
The Edge's Dead Air Dave (center) at now-defunct Scottsdale club Anderson's Fifth Estate during the station's weekly “Cheap-Ass Drink Night.”
Larry Mac
click to enlarge
Members of The Edge's staff with the late David Bowie during his 1995 tour stop with Nine Inch Nails in Phoenix.
John Clay
click to enlarge
A sticker from The Edge when the station was broadcasting on 106.3 and 100.3 FM in the '90s.
Craven Moorehead
click to enlarge
The staff of The Edge at Peoria Sports Complex during one of the station's festivals, including Larry Mac (second from left), Dead Air Dave (center), the late "Pistol" Pete Kelly, Robin Nash (second from right) and "Smilin'" Marty Whitney (far right).
Robin Nash
click to enlarge
Shellie Hart, The Edge's program director from 1996 to 1999, with on-air talents Craven Moorehead (right) and Michael "Smilin' Marty" Whitney (left).
Craven Moorehead
click to enlarge
Robin Nash (in pink) backstage with the members of Foo Fighters at what was then known as America West Arena in 1995.
Robin Nash
click to enlarge
Tens of thousands of people attended The Edge's yearly concert festivals at Peoria Sports Complex and other outdoor venues in the Valley.
Craven Moorehead
click to enlarge
Craven Moorehead, the longtime host of "Ska-Punk," The Edge's beloved Sunday night program showcasing songs from both genres.
Craven Moorehead
click to enlarge
An undated photo of the late Mike "Hondo" Walker, an on-air personality with The Edge, during an edition of "That Damn Show."
Robin Nash
click to enlarge
The Edge's Craven Moorehead with the members of Green Day.
Craven Moorehead
click to enlarge
Sugar Ray performs during That Damn Show at Peoria Sports Complex, The Edge's annual music festival from the '90s.
Robin Nash
click to enlarge
Edge on-air talents Robin Nash (center left) and Craven Moorehead (center right) with Tom Morello from Rage Against the Machine.
Robin Nash
click to enlarge
The late Henry Joseph Nasiff Jr., better known as Hank the Angry Drunken Dwarf from the Howard Stern show, poses for a photo with The Edge's "Pistol" Pete Kelly (left) and then-Edge intern Nick Camuti backstage at That Damn Show in 1999.
Nick Camuti
click to enlarge
The Edge's Craven Moorehead (far left), Robin Nash (center left) and Dead Air Dave (far right) with Nancy Stevens (center right), the station's program director from 2000 to 2005.
Phoenix New Times archives
click to enlarge
The Edge's staff engages in some shenanigans at That Damn Show during the '90s.
Robin Nash
click to enlarge
An undated photo of Robin Nash (left) with Lenny Kravitz.
Robin Nash
click to enlarge
Craven Moorehead interviews Blink-182 during the Warped Tour 1999's stop at the parking lot of the Celebrity Theatre.
Craven Moorehead
click to enlarge
The Edge's Robin Nash (center right) backstage during That Damn Show 1999 with Kid Rock (center left) and onetime MTV VJ Matt Pinfield (far left).
Robin Nash
click to enlarge
A ticket for The Edge's No Show Christmas show in December 1999 at Blockbuster Desert Sky Pavilion (now known as Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre).
Joe Maier
click to enlarge
An undated photo of The Edge on-air personalities Robin Nash (left) and Steve Tingle (right).
Robin Nash
click to enlarge
The stage at Edgefest outdoor music festival, which took place after the station switched to 103.9 FM.
Craven Moorehead
click to enlarge
An undated photo of Robin Nash (left) with the late Chester Bennington backstage at Mesa Amphitheatre.
Robin Nash
click to enlarge
In 2001, The Edge began releasing compilations of various "Acoustic Live and Rare" sets performed in their studio by both local and touring bands.
Joe Maier
A collection of various staff badges from The Edge's concerts and events over the years.
Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge
Robin Nash (right) with Authority Zero frontman Jason DeVore.
Robin Nash
