The Format playing at Modified Arts in 2002.EXPAND
The Format playing at Modified Arts in 2002.
Stephen Chevalier

Did You Know The Format Have an Instagram Account?

Jason Keil | January 27, 2020 | 8:00am
Phoenix music fans, have you checked your Instagram feed lately? The beloved west Valley band The Format now have an Instagram account. Last time a band long thought to be broken up created a social media account, they became a headliner at this year's Coachella. (To be absolutely clear, we're not saying that The Format are getting back together.)

A quick refresher on the indie-rock group: Childhood friends Sam Means and Nate Ruess formed one of the biggest Arizona bands in the early '00s and were signed to a major label. After being dropped by Atlantic Records, they released their breakthrough second album, Dog Problems, in 2006. Ruess and Means graced the cover of Phoenix New Times that year. They announced a hiatus two years later.

Both Means and Ruess have gone on to do amazing things since. Means has released several solo projects and founded the independent company Hello Merch, which bands use to sell their products online. Ruess went on to form the trio fun. with Jack Antonoff and Andrew Dost, work as a solo artist, and collaborate with everyone from Pink ("Just Give Me a Reason") to Eminem ("Headlights").

Right now, it looks like the Instagram account, which appears to have been created last week, is being used as a means to publicize the release of Live at the Mayan Theatre, a concert film of the Los Angeles show on June 14, 2007, which includes Dog Problems being performed in its entirety. (A limited-edition vinyl release of the show is also coming out.) A preview of the film will be shown on Monday, February 3, at Hello Merch's new warehouse at 850 West Lincoln Street, but that is sold out. Additional information about reissues and the concert film can be found on The Format's website.

New Times has reached out to Means about the account and a possible reunion. We will update when we hear back.

 
Jason Keil is the culture editor for Phoenix New Times. He loves local music, co-hosts a podcast about NBC’s The Good Place and knows too much about James Bond movies.

