Rage Against the Machine's Zack de la Rocha at Coachella 2007.EXPAND
Rage Against the Machine's Zack de la Rocha at Coachella 2007.
Redfishingboat (Mick O) via Flickr

Rumor Time: Rage Against the Machine Are Coming to Phoenix

Jason Keil | November 1, 2019 | 10:57am
If the rumors are true, Rage Against the Machine will be stopping in Phoenix on Monday, March 30.

This announcement was made from an unverified Instagram account bearing the band's name and verified by Consequence of Sound, stating that "industry sources" have confirmed the posting is accurate.

Per the Instagram post, the band will be headlining Coachella and playing several cities along the U.S.-Mexico border, including El Paso, Texas.

We desperately want to believe this announcement, but a venue has yet to be announced for the show. It would appear that both Talking Stick Resort Arena and Gila River Arena are both free that evening to handle the crowd eager to see Los Angeles rock quartet, which includes Zack de la Rocha, Tom Morello, Brad Wilk, and Tim Commerford.

The band haven't performed together since 2011, so this is a big deal (if true). Your Christmas budget might take a hit this year.

But let's face it, this is still a rumor, right? The only way you're going to know for sure is if you ask a member of the band.

Morello plays at The Pressroom tonight, so it couldn't hurt to ask him. Please let us know what he says because we want this so badly to be true.

 
Jason Keil is the culture editor for Phoenix New Times. He loves local music, co-hosts a podcast about NBC’s The Good Place and knows too much about James Bond movies.

