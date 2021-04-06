The Format Has Postponed Its Phoenix Reunion Concert Dates Again

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Phoenix and help keep the future of New Times free. Support Us

Hey, Format fans: If you're still holding on to tickets for the band's reunion show at The Van Buren, it's time to check your calendar again.

The band just posted that it's changing its concert dates, and it'll be in Phoenix April 1 to 3, 2022.

The Facebook post reads: "Hi Everyone! Although millions of people are getting vaccinated every day, we’re feeling uncertain about this summer so we’ve decided to push the reunion shows to next March and April, almost two years to the exact days that they were supposed to happen. Hopefully the third time’s a charm?"

As an added bonus, Phantom Planet will join The Format at The Van Buren.

Previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new dates; if you can't make it, you have until May 6 of this year to request a refund through whatever service you bought your tickets from.

Anyone with questions can email the band at theformatlivingroom@gmail.com.