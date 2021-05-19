The Jonas Brothers Are Headed Back to Phoenix This Fall

- Local
Add another big concert to the Phoenix calendar: The Jonas Brothers announced their Remember This tour this morning, and a local date is on the schedule.
The JoBros will perform on Tuesday, October 26, at Ak-Chin Pavilion in west Phoenix. Kelsea Ballerini will be the special guest for the show.
Produced by Live Nation, the 44-date tour will kick off in Las Vegas on August 20, stopping at major cities across the country. The Phoenix show is the second-to-last stop of the tour.
Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Monday, May 24 at 10 a.m. local time until Wednesday, May 26 at 10 p.m. local time through Citi Entertainment. Tickets go on sale to the public beginning at 10 a.m. local time Thursday, May 27, on the Jonas Brothers website.
Here is the full lineup of shows:
Fri Aug 20 – Las Vegas, NV – Park Theater
Sat Aug 21 – Las Vegas, NV – Park Theater
Wed Aug 25 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Fri Aug 27 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre*
Sat Aug 28 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre*
Mon Aug 30 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre
Wed Sep 01 – Ridgefield, WA – Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre
Thu Sep 02 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
Fri Sep 03 – West Valley City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre
Sun Sep 05 – Denver, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Tue Sep 07 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Wed Sep 08 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater | Summerfest
Thu Sep 09 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
Sat Sep 11 – Prior Lake, MN – Mystic Lake Casino*
Sun Sep 12 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Tue Sep 14 – Clarkston, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre
Thu Sep 16 – Nashville, TN
Fri Sep 17 – Nashville, TN
Sat Sep 18 – Atlanta, GA – Music Midtown*
Tue Sep 21 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
Wed Sep 22 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center
Fri Sep 24 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium
Sat Sep 25 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheatre
Sun Sep 26 – Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph's Health Amphitheatre at Lakeview
Tue Sep 28 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Wed Sep 29 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre
Fri Oct 01 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park
Sat Oct 02 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Tue Oct 05 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
Wed Oct 06 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake
Thu Oct 07 – Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion
Sat Oct 09 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Sun Oct 10 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
Tue Oct 12 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Wed Oct 13 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
Fri Oct 15 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily's Place Amp
Sat Oct 16 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sun Oct 17 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Tue Oct 19 – Pelham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
Thu Oct 21 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP
Fri Oct 22 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
Sat Oct 23 – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Tue Oct 26 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion
Wed Oct 27 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl
