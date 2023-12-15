 The Phoenix TikTok in the Mix concert is now available to stream | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Things to Do

Here’s how you can watch the Mesa TikTok concert at home

The sold-out TikTok in the Mix concert, held Dec. 10 in Mesa, is now streaming on your TV.
December 15, 2023
Anitta and Peso Pluma perform onstage during TikTok In The Mix at Sloan Park on Dec. 10, 2023 in Mesa.
Anitta and Peso Pluma perform onstage during TikTok In The Mix at Sloan Park on Dec. 10, 2023 in Mesa. Rich Fury/Getty Images for TikTok
Share this:
If you weren't one of the 17,000 fans at Sloan Park in Mesa on Dec. 10 for the TikTok in the Mix concert, you can still catch the global event — at home on your television.

A one-hour program featuring highlights from the concert, including performances by Cardi B, Niall Horan, Anitta, Charlie Puth, Offset and Reneé Rapp, is now available to stream on Disney+.

“We are so excited to bring the For You feed to life beyond Mesa to millions of more fans around the world,” Paul Hourican, TikTok’s global head of music partnerships and programming,  said in the Disney+ announcement. “We wanted to make sure that if you couldn’t make it to Arizona or catch the global livestreams on TikTok, that our music-loving community would still have a way to watch In The Mix, and Disney+ and Hulu are making that a reality.”

The program will also showcase special moments that took place during TikTok in the Mix, including Charlie Puth bringing the audience a special duet with Jungkook, Anitta and Peso Pluma performing their new song “Bellakeo” live for the first time, and a surprise appearance from Shaquille O'Neal.

TikTok reported Friday morning that TikTok in the Mix was seen live by 9.6 million viewers, with a total of 33.5 million viewers catching the livestream and subsequent rebroadcasts.
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Jennifer Goldberg is the culture editor and Best of Phoenix editor for Phoenix New Times.
Contact: Jennifer Goldberg

Trending

Tickets go on sale Friday for Sarah McLachlan’s Phoenix concert

Concerts

Tickets go on sale Friday for Sarah McLachlan’s Phoenix concert

By Jennifer Goldberg
Meet Phoenix darkwave pop duo Body of Light

EDM

Meet Phoenix darkwave pop duo Body of Light

By Chris Coplan
Photos: TikTok in the Mix brought a global concert audience to Mesa

Photos

Photos: TikTok in the Mix brought a global concert audience to Mesa

By Jennifer Goldberg
Rick Springfield, Too Short and the best concerts in Phoenix this weekend

Things to Do

Rick Springfield, Too Short and the best concerts in Phoenix this weekend

By Benjamin Leatherman, Ashley Naftule and David Accomazzo
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation