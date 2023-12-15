Here’s how you can watch the Mesa TikTok concert at home

If you weren't one of the 17,000 fans at Sloan Park in Mesa on Dec. 10 for the TikTok in the Mix concert, you can still catch the global event — at home on your television.



A one-hour program featuring highlights from the concert, including performances by Cardi B, Niall Horan, Anitta, Charlie Puth, Offset and Reneé Rapp, is now available to stream on Disney+.



“We are so excited to bring the For You feed to life beyond Mesa to millions of more fans around the world,” Paul Hourican, TikTok’s global head of music partnerships and programming, said in the Disney+ announcement. “We wanted to make sure that if you couldn’t make it to Arizona or catch the global livestreams on TikTok, that our music-loving community would still have a way to watch In The Mix, and Disney+ and Hulu are making that a reality.”



The program will also showcase special moments that took place during TikTok in the Mix, including Charlie Puth bringing the audience a special duet with Jungkook, Anitta and Peso Pluma performing their new song “Bellakeo” live for the first time, and a surprise appearance from Shaquille O'Neal.



TikTok reported Friday morning that TikTok in the Mix was seen live by 9.6 million viewers, with a total of 33.5 million viewers catching the livestream and subsequent rebroadcasts.