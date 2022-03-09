Support Us

The Punk in Drublic Festival Has Changed Venues — Again

NOFX is going to get Punk in Drublic.
If you're planning on attending the Punk in Drublic music and craft beer festival on Saturday, March 19, make sure you go to the right place.

The event announced yesterday that it was changing venues yet again. The third (and hopefully final) location is the Bell Bank Park, a new multiuse sports and entertainment complex. It's located at 1 Legacy Drive in Mesa.

The first announced venue was Big Surf Waterpark in Tempe; that changed about a month ago due to the fact that Big Surf is now permanently closed and looking for a buyer.

The second location was going to be Scarizona Scaregrounds in Mesa. But yesterday, the festival issued a press release saying that Bell Bank Park will be the new venue because Scarizona "is not currently able to hold public gatherings."

Punk in Drublic was created by NOFX's frontman Fat Mike and craft beer fanatic/festival promoter Cameron Collins, Punk in Drublic will feature NOFX as the headliner, plus Me First and the Gimme Gimmes, The Bouncing Souls, Lagwagon, The Last Gang, and local favorites Authority Zero and the Venomous Pinks.

The event starts at noon and ends late. Your ticket gets you unlimited craft beer tastings from noon to 3 p.m. There will also be food trucks and vendors on-site. General admission is $55 to $65. VIP tickets are $125 and include a special viewing area, access to a lounge, reserved restrooms, and a VIP bar.

Visit the Punk in Drublic website for all the details.
