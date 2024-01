Tickets for The Doobie Brothers’ Phoenix concert are now on sale

Four-time Grammy Award winners and Rock & Roll Hall of Famers The Doobie Brothers announced a 2024 tour Monday morning, and tickets are now on sale.The Phoenix concert will take place on June 26 at Footprint Center. The supporting act is blues legend Robert Cray.The Doobies have visited the Valley fairly recently; their last concert in Phoenix was in October 2022 at Arizona Federal Theatre as part of their 50th anniversary tour.Tickets for the Footprint Center show are now on sale on the Ticketmaster website for as low as $24.50.The rest of the tour dates are below:June 15, Seattle, White River AmphitheatreJune 16, Ridgefield, Wash., RV Inn Style Resorts AmphitheaterJune 18, Bend, Ore., Hayden Homes AmphitheaterJune 20, Wheatland, Calif., Toyota AmphitheatreJune 22, Concord, Calif., Concord PavilionJune 23, Los Angeles, Kia ForumJune 25, San Diego, North Island Credit Union AmphitheatreJune 29, Dallas, Dos Equis PavilionJune 30, Houston, Cynthia Woods Mitchell PavilionJuly 2, Tulsa, Okla., BOK CenterJuly 3, Durant, Okla., Choctaw Casino and ResortJuly 6, Rogers, Ark., Walmart AMPJuly 8, Jacksonville, Fla., Daily's PlaceJuly 10, West Palm Beach, Fla., iTHINK Financial AmphitheatreJuly 11, Tampa, Fla., MIDFLORIDA Credit Union AmphitheatreJuly 13, Atlanta, Ameris Bank AmphitheatreJuly 14, Knoxville, Tenn., Thompson-Boling ArenaJuly 30, Charlotte, N.C., PNC Music PavilionJuly 31, Raleigh, N.C., Coastal Credit Union Music ParkAug. 3, Camden, N.J., Freedom Mortgage PavilionAug. 4, Bristow, Va., Jiffy Lube LiveAug. 6, Holmdel, N.J., PNC Bank Arts CenterAug. 7, New York City, Madison Square GardenAug. 9, Bridgeport, Conn., Hartford HealthCare AmphitheaterAug. 10, Gilford, N.H., BankNH PavilionAug. 12, Boston, Xfinity CenteAug. 13, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Broadview Stage at SPACAug. 15, Detroit, Pine Knob Music TheatreAug. 17, Noblesville, Ind., Ruoff Music CenterAug. 18, Cincinnati, Riverbend Music CenterAug. 20, Pittsburgh, The Pavilion at Star LakeAug. 22, Cleveland, Blossom Music CenterAug. 24, St. Louis, Hollywood Casino AmphitheatreAug. 25, Tinley Park, Ill., Credit Union 1 AmphitheatreAug. 27, Omaha, Neb., CHI Health CenterAug. 29, Denver, Ball ArenaAug. 30, Salt Lake City, USANA Amphitheatre