Tickets for The Doobie Brothers’ Phoenix concert are now on sale

Four-time Grammy Award winners and Rock & Roll Hall of Famers The Doobie Brothers announced a 2024 tour Monday morning, and tickets are now on sale.
The Phoenix concert will take place on June 26 at Footprint Center. The supporting act is blues legend Robert Cray.
The Doobies have visited the Valley fairly recently; their last concert in Phoenix was in October 2022 at Arizona Federal Theatre as part of their 50th anniversary tour.
Tickets for the Footprint Center show are now on sale on the Ticketmaster website for as low as $24.50.
The rest of the tour dates are below:
June 15, Seattle, White River Amphitheatre
June 16, Ridgefield, Wash., RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
June 18, Bend, Ore., Hayden Homes Amphitheater
June 20, Wheatland, Calif., Toyota Amphitheatre
June 22, Concord, Calif., Concord Pavilion
June 23, Los Angeles, Kia Forum
June 25, San Diego, North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
June 26, Phoenix, Footprint Center
June 29, Dallas, Dos Equis Pavilion
June 30, Houston, Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
July 2, Tulsa, Okla., BOK Center
July 3, Durant, Okla., Choctaw Casino and Resort
July 6, Rogers, Ark., Walmart AMP
July 8, Jacksonville, Fla., Daily's Place
July 10, West Palm Beach, Fla., iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
July 11, Tampa, Fla., MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 13, Atlanta, Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
July 14, Knoxville, Tenn., Thompson-Boling Arena
July 30, Charlotte, N.C., PNC Music Pavilion
July 31, Raleigh, N.C., Coastal Credit Union Music Park
Aug. 3, Camden, N.J., Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Aug. 4, Bristow, Va., Jiffy Lube Live
Aug. 6, Holmdel, N.J., PNC Bank Arts Center
Aug. 7, New York City, Madison Square Garden
Aug. 9, Bridgeport, Conn., Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Aug. 10, Gilford, N.H., BankNH Pavilion
Aug. 12, Boston, Xfinity Cente
Aug. 13, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Broadview Stage at SPAC
Aug. 15, Detroit, Pine Knob Music Theatre
Aug. 17, Noblesville, Ind., Ruoff Music Center
Aug. 18, Cincinnati, Riverbend Music Center
Aug. 20, Pittsburgh, The Pavilion at Star Lake
Aug. 22, Cleveland, Blossom Music Center
Aug. 24, St. Louis, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Aug. 25, Tinley Park, Ill., Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Aug. 27, Omaha, Neb., CHI Health Center
Aug. 29, Denver, Ball Arena
Aug. 30, Salt Lake City, USANA Amphitheatre