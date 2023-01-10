Support Us

Tim McGraw Will Headline BetMGM West Fest in Glendale on Super Bowl Eve

January 10, 2023 3:34PM

Tim McGraw performs during a 2015 concert in Phoenix.
Tim McGraw performs during a 2015 concert in Phoenix. Leavitt Wells
Super Bowl weekend is getting a dose of country music, thanks to Tim McGraw. The superstar recording artist and multi-time Grammy Award winner will co-headline the inaugural BetMGM West Fest on Saturday, February 11, at Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale.

Fellow country musician Bailey Zimmerman will also co-headline the music festival, which is taking place in close proximity to State Farm Stadium on the night before Super Bowl LVII. The event starts at 6 p.m. and additional acts haven’t been announced.

The BetMGM West Fest will take place within Westgate’s WaterDance Plaza and offer attendees access to various restaurants and bars at the outdoor mall. An open-air beer garden will also be set up near the stage. Free parking will be available at Westgate during the festival.

General admission tickets are $57 per person (plus taxes and fees) and go on sale to the public at 8 a.m. on Thursday, January 12, via the Westgate website. VIP options will be available, including access to stage-front viewing areas and other elevated experiences.

Arizona customers of BetMGM, an online sports betting site, can get access to a 24-hour presale promotion through the app starting at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, January 11.

BetMGM West Fest is the latest in a series of concerts and parties that have been announced for the Valley during Super Bowl week. Other events include the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest at Footprint Center from February 9 to 11 and Shaq's Fun House at Talking Stick Resort in Scottsdale on February 10.
Benjamin Leatherman is a staff writer at Phoenix New Times. He covers local nightlife, music, culture, geekery, and fringe pursuits.
Benjamin Leatherman

