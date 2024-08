Tinashe Phoenix concert set for The Van Buren in October

You can't spend much time on TikTok these days without hearing a clip from "Nasty," the hit single by R&B singer Tinashe.The 31-year-old Kentucky-born singer announced Tuesday the first leg of her worldwide Match My Freak Tour, including 23 dates in the U.S. and Canada. The artist's upcoming album, "Quantum Baby," will be released later this summer on Aug. 16.She'll perform Oct. 20 at The Van Buren in Phoenix.A presale for Verizon customers , as well general presales , are going on now. The general on-sale begins at 10 a.m. on Friday.The full list of tour dates is below. And for more Phoenix concert information, visit the Phoenix New Times concert calendar Oct. 14, Anaheim, Calif., House of Blues AnaheimOct. 15, San Diego, SOMAOct. 17, Los Angeles, Greek TheatreOct. 22, Dallas, South Side BallroomOct. 23, Austin, Texas, Stubb's Waller Creek AmphitheaterOct. 24, Houston, Bayou Music CenterOct. 26, Atlanta, Coca-Cola RoxyOct. 28, Nashville, Tenn., Marathon Music WorksOct. 30, North Myrtle Beach, S.C., House of Blues Myrtle BeachOct. 31, Raleigh, N.C., The RitzNov. 1, Washington, D.C., The AnthemNov. 3, Wallingford, Conn., Dome at Toyota Oakdale TheatreNov. 4, Brooklyn, N.Y., Brooklyn ParamountNov. 6, Boston, MGM Music Hall at FenwayNov. 10, Montreal, MTELUSNov. 11, Toronto, REBELNov. 13, Chicago, Byline Bank Aragon BallroomNov. 14, Minneapolis, Fillmore Minneapolis presented by Affinity PlusNov. 18, Seattle, Showbox SoDoNov. 22, Portland, Ore., Roseland TheaterNov. 24, San Francisco, The WarfieldNov. 25, Sacramento, Calif., Ace of Spades