Tinashe Phoenix concert set for The Van Buren in October

You can't spend much time on TikTok these days without hearing a clip from "Nasty," the hit single by R&B singer Tinashe.
The 31-year-old Kentucky-born singer announced Tuesday the first leg of her worldwide Match My Freak Tour, including 23 dates in the U.S. and Canada. The artist's upcoming album, "Quantum Baby," will be released later this summer on Aug. 16.
She'll perform Oct. 20 at The Van Buren in Phoenix.
A presale for Verizon customers, as well general presales, are going on now. The general on-sale begins at 10 a.m. on Friday.
The full list of tour dates is below. And for more Phoenix concert information, visit the Phoenix New Times concert calendar.
Oct. 14, Anaheim, Calif., House of Blues Anaheim
Oct. 15, San Diego, SOMA
Oct. 17, Los Angeles, Greek Theatre
Oct. 20, Phoenix, The Van Buren
Oct. 22, Dallas, South Side Ballroom
Oct. 23, Austin, Texas, Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater
Oct. 24, Houston, Bayou Music Center
Oct. 26, Atlanta, Coca-Cola Roxy
Oct. 28, Nashville, Tenn., Marathon Music Works
Oct. 30, North Myrtle Beach, S.C., House of Blues Myrtle Beach
Oct. 31, Raleigh, N.C., The Ritz
Nov. 1, Washington, D.C., The Anthem
Nov. 3, Wallingford, Conn., Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theatre
Nov. 4, Brooklyn, N.Y., Brooklyn Paramount
Nov. 6, Boston, MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Nov. 10, Montreal, MTELUS
Nov. 11, Toronto, REBEL
Nov. 13, Chicago, Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Nov. 14, Minneapolis, Fillmore Minneapolis presented by Affinity Plus
Nov. 18, Seattle, Showbox SoDo
Nov. 22, Portland, Ore., Roseland Theater
Nov. 24, San Francisco, The Warfield
Nov. 25, Sacramento, Calif., Ace of Spades