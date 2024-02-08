 Tool's Phoenix concerts at Footprint Center: tickets, security, parking | Phoenix New Times
Your complete guide to Tool's concerts in downtown Phoenix

Here's everything you need to know if you're going to one of two Tool shows this weekend.
February 8, 2024
Maynard James Keenan of Tool.
Maynard James Keenan of Tool. Jim Louvau
It's always a big deal when one of Arizona's favorite musical sons, Maynard James Keenan, performs in the Valley.

This time, it's two Tool shows taking over Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix on Friday and Saturday.

Here's everything you need to know if you're heading to the Tool concerts in downtown Phoenix.

When are the Tool concerts at Footprint Center?

Tool are scheduled to perform at Footprint Center on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 9 and 10.

Can I still buy tickets to the Tool concerts at Footprint Center?

Friday night is sold out, though limited resale seats are available. Tickets are still available for Saturday.

When do the Tool concerts at Footprint Center start?

Doors open at 6 p.m., and the show starts at 7:30. The band Elder is the opening act.

Where is Footprint Center and how do I get there?

Footprint Center is located at 201 E. Jefferson St. in downtown Phoenix. The closest freeway exits off the Interstate 10 are Washington St./Jefferson St. or Seventh St.

Where can I park at Footprint Center for the Tool concerts?

You can park in the adjacent parking structure at First and Madison streets, but there are many other parking lots and structures within a 10-minute walk of the venue, each with varying fees. For additional questions, call the parking hotline at 602-514-8472.

A better option may be to take the Valley Metro Rail to the concert; your ticket acts as a pass for a free ride to and from the venue.

Where can I hang out before and after the Tool concerts?

Downtown Phoenix has a bevy of restaurants, bars and clubs to choose from. Take a peek at our downtown dining guide to see what your options are.

What is the bag policy at Footprint Center?

No backpacks or large purses are allowed. Small purses and fanny packs will be searched.

How can I pay for things at the concert?

Footprint Center is a cashless venue. If you want food or drinks, bring a credit or debit card.

What can I expect at security?

From the Ticketmaster website: "New security procedures have been implemented at Footprint Center. ... Every individual entering the arena will be subject to search."

What songs will I hear at the Tool concerts?

The setlists for this tour seem to be pretty consistent, so expect the following:

"Fear Inoculum"
"Jambi"
"Rosetta Stoned"
"Pneuma"
"Intolerance"
"Descending"
"The Grudge"
"Chocolate Chip Trip"
"Flood"
"Invincible"
"Stinkfist"

Anything else I need to know?

At Tool's last shows in Arizona in 2022, Keenan requested (read: ordered) fans to put their phones away until the last song. So be prepared to disconnect and focus on the concert.
Jennifer Goldberg is the culture editor and Best of Phoenix editor for Phoenix New Times.
