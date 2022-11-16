Support Us

Facing the Festival Facts: What We Know So Far About M3F 2023

November 16, 2022 6:30AM

Maggie Rogers, who will be a headliner at M3F 2023 in March, performs at the IHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas in September.
Maggie Rogers, who will be a headliner at M3F 2023 in March, performs at the IHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas in September. Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

With less than four months to go before the 2023 iteration of M3F, the two-day event formerly known as the McDowell Mountain Music Festival, we're starting to get details on what next year's fest will look like.

We've known for a while that it'll take place on Friday and Saturday, March 3 and 4, and it'll be back at Margaret T. Hance Park in downtown Phoenix.

The lineup was released earlier this month. Beloved Grammy-nominated vocalist Maggie Rogers and English beatmaker and producer Jamie xx are headlining. Other acts include Polo & Pan, Quinn XCII, Toro y Moi, Purple Disco Machine, Ashe, Coin, Chelsea Cutler, Peach Pit, Hayden James, Neil Frances, Becky Hill, The Jungle Giants, Evan Giia, Joshy Soul, Del Water Gap, Neal Francis (yes, there are two separate acts with almost the same name), Chiiild, Emmit Fenn, Pachyman, Winston Surfshirt, Darius, Bon Entendeur, Jim-E Stack, The Lagoons, The Bash Dogs, St. Terrible, Veronica Everheart, Slug Bug, and Flora ElmColone.

What sets M3F apart from other big music festival is its nonprofit status — all proceeds benefit local charities. In 2022, the event raised $1.2 million for Phoenix-area groups such as Music Therapy Program from Phoenix Children's Hospital, Habitat for Humanity, Backline, Artist Advocacy Foundation, United Way, Arizona Helping Hands, and Saving Amy.

New for this year is the M3F Fund, a project whereby nonprofit organizations can apply to receive some of the festival's proceeds. The festival prioritizes funding related to the four pillars of its organization — community, education, arts, and environment — and groups must submit a detailed plan of the requested amount of funding, how it will be allocated, and a project timeline.

click to enlarge
Quinn XCII (real name Mikael Temrowski) is one of the artists scheduled to perform at M3F in 2023.
Shervin Lainez

"M3F is extremely unique in that it sits at the center of music, art, culture, community, and charity," says Warner Bailey, M3F festival manager. "Fans that attend M3F are able to buy into something much larger than just two days of great music. ... We launched the M3F Fund to exist as a year-round venture, leveraging the M3F platform and resources to create a tangible difference in our community."

Along with the good music and the good cause, M3F will continue to include a vendor village, food and drink vendors, and a variety of art pieces and activities in 2023.

Tickets are now on sale. Single-day general admission is $75 plus fees for Friday or Saturday, or $120 plus fees for a general admission weekend pass. VIP tickets, which include reserved entrance lines; access to two VIP viewing areas with seating; upgraded food and drink options; and private, air-conditioned bathrooms, are $150 plus fees for one day, or $255 plus fees for the whole weekend. Payment plans are available for all ticket tiers.

Jennifer Goldberg is the culture editor and Best of Phoenix editor for Phoenix New Times.
