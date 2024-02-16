Vampire Weekend announce first Phoenix concert in a decade

After years of anticipation, Vampire Weekend delighted fans last week when they announced "Only God Was Above Us," their first new album in five years, would debut April 5.
Friday morning, the band released the schedule for their upcoming North American tour.
They'll perform on June 9 at Arizona Financial Theatre. La Lom is the opening act.
It's been so long since Vampire Weekend played a show in the Valley that the venue has gone through two name changes; they performed at Comerica Theatre (once Arizona Federal Theatre, now Arizona Financial Theatre) on Sept. 27, 2013.
The Citi Entertainment presale runs from 10 a.m. Tuesday to 10 p.m. Thursday. The band's presale begins at 10 a.m. Thursday on the Vampire Weekend website. The general on-sale will begin at 10 a.m. on Feb. 23 on the band's website.
For more concerts happening around the Valley, visit the Phoenix New Times concert calendar.