Virtual Band Gorillaz Are Coming to Phoenix for a Real Concert





When we think of the English band Gorillaz, we think of the animated characters who "perform" the music in videos. But this fall, you'll be able to see the band live and in person.



Gorillaz just announced a North American tour for fall 2022, and Phoenix is on the schedule. The band will perform on Monday, September 26, at Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix. The show will include frontman Damon Albarn and the 14-piece Gorillaz live band, aided and abetted by a varying cast of guest performers. EARTHGANG will open most of the dates, including the Phoenix show.



Gorillaz haven't played a show in North America since 2018. The last time they were in Phoenix, for a show at the Dodge Theatre (now Arizona Federal Theatre), was 2010.



Presale starts at 10 a.m. Arizona time on Thursday, May 19. Public sales begin at 10 a.m. Arizona time on Friday, May 20.



The full lineup of shows is:



Sun Sep 11 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Mon Sep 12 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Wed Sep 14 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Sat Sep 17 – Las Vegas, NV – Life is Beautiful Festival

Mon Sep 19 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena

Wed Sep 21 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Fri Sep 23 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Mon Sep 26 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Wed Sep 28 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Fri Sep 30 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Sat Oct 01 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Mon Oct 03 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Wed Oct 05 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Thu Oct 06 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Sat Oct 08 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Tue Oct 11 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Wed Oct 12 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Fri Oct 14 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia

Mon Oct 17 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

Wed Oct 19 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheater

Fri Oct 21 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

Sun Oct 23 – Miami, FL – FTX Arena