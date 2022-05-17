Support Us

Phoenix's independent source of
local news and culture

Concerts

Virtual Band Gorillaz Are Coming to Phoenix for a Real Concert

May 17, 2022 8:30AM

Virtual Band Gorillaz Are Coming to Phoenix for a Real Concert
Live Nation


When we think of the English band Gorillaz, we think of the animated characters who "perform" the music in videos. But this fall, you'll be able to see the band live and in person.

Gorillaz just announced a North American tour for fall 2022, and Phoenix is on the schedule. The band will perform on Monday, September 26, at Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix. The show will include frontman Damon Albarn and the 14-piece Gorillaz live band, aided and abetted by a varying cast of guest performers. EARTHGANG will open most of the dates, including the Phoenix show.

Gorillaz haven't played a show in North America since 2018. The last time they were in Phoenix, for a show at the Dodge Theatre (now Arizona Federal Theatre), was 2010.

Presale starts at 10 a.m. Arizona time on Thursday, May 19. Public sales begin at 10 a.m. Arizona time on Friday, May 20.

The full lineup of shows is:

Sun Sep 11 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Mon Sep 12 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Wed Sep 14 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
Sat Sep 17 – Las Vegas, NV – Life is Beautiful Festival
Mon Sep 19 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena
Wed Sep 21 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
Fri Sep 23 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
Mon Sep 26 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
Wed Sep 28 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Fri Sep 30 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Sat Oct 01 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Mon Oct 03 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Wed Oct 05 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Thu Oct 06 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Sat Oct 08 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
Tue Oct 11 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Wed Oct 12 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Fri Oct 14 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia
Mon Oct 17 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion
Wed Oct 19 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheater
Fri Oct 21 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center
Sun Oct 23 – Miami, FL – FTX Arena
KEEP PHOENIX NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Jennifer Goldberg is the culture editor and Best of Phoenix editor for Phoenix New Times.

Trending Music

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Phoenix New Times 5.12.2022

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation