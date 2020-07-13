Four Metro Phoenix Venues Will Host a Virtual Blake Shelton Concert

Get your boots ready: Another virtual drive-in country concert is coming to metro Phoenix.
Country musician and The Voice judge Blake Shelton, along with special guests Gwen Stefani and Trace Adkins, will perform a show that will be broadcast on Saturday, July 25.
“This is such a great way to enjoy music with your family and friends and stay safe,” says Shelton in a press release. “I’m excited we’re getting the chance to perform a concert for fans."
You can watch the concert at four Metro Phoenix locations:
7:30 p.m., Digital Drive-In, 1901 North Alma School Road, Mesa
8 p.m. The Drive-In at Schnepf Farms, 24810 South Rittenhouse Road, Queen Creek
We Believe Local Journalism is Critical to the Life of a City
Engaging with our readers is essential to Phoenix New Times's mission. Make a financial contribution or sign up for a newsletter, and help us keep telling Phoenix's stories with no paywalls.
Support Our Journalism
8 p.m., West Wind Glendale 9 Drive-In, 5650 North 55th Avenue, Glendale
6:30 p.m., WestWorld of Scottsdale, 16601 North Pima Road, Scottsdale
Each venue will follow appropriate guidelines for social distancing.
Cost is $115 per carload, and tickets go on sale tomorrow, Tuesday, July 14, at noon.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!