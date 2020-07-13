 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

4
Four Metro Phoenix Venues Will Host a Virtual Blake Shelton Concert
Encore Live

Four Metro Phoenix Venues Will Host a Virtual Blake Shelton Concert

Jennifer Goldberg | July 13, 2020 | 1:28pm
AA

Get your boots ready: Another virtual drive-in country concert is coming to metro Phoenix.

Country musician and The Voice judge Blake Shelton, along with special guests Gwen Stefani and Trace Adkins, will perform a show that will be broadcast on Saturday, July 25.

“This is such a great way to enjoy music with your family and friends and stay safe,” says Shelton in a press release. “I’m excited we’re getting the chance to perform a concert for fans."

You can watch the concert at four Metro Phoenix locations:

7:30 p.m., Digital Drive-In, 1901 North Alma School Road, Mesa

8 p.m. The Drive-In at Schnepf Farms, 24810 South Rittenhouse Road, Queen Creek

8 p.m., West Wind Glendale 9 Drive-In, 5650 North 55th Avenue, Glendale

6:30 p.m., WestWorld of Scottsdale, 16601 North Pima Road, Scottsdale

Each venue will follow appropriate guidelines for social distancing.

Cost is $115 per carload, and tickets go on sale tomorrow, Tuesday, July 14, at noon. 

 
Jennifer Goldberg is the culture editor and Best of Phoenix editor for Phoenix New Times.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2020 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.