Four Metro Phoenix Venues Will Host a Virtual Blake Shelton Concert

Get your boots ready: Another virtual drive-in country concert is coming to metro Phoenix.

Country musician and The Voice judge Blake Shelton, along with special guests Gwen Stefani and Trace Adkins, will perform a show that will be broadcast on Saturday, July 25.

“This is such a great way to enjoy music with your family and friends and stay safe,” says Shelton in a press release. “I’m excited we’re getting the chance to perform a concert for fans."

You can watch the concert at four Metro Phoenix locations:

7:30 p.m., Digital Drive-In, 1901 North Alma School Road, Mesa

8 p.m. The Drive-In at Schnepf Farms, 24810 South Rittenhouse Road, Queen Creek

8 p.m., West Wind Glendale 9 Drive-In, 5650 North 55th Avenue, Glendale

6:30 p.m., WestWorld of Scottsdale, 16601 North Pima Road, Scottsdale

Each venue will follow appropriate guidelines for social distancing.

Cost is $115 per carload, and tickets go on sale tomorrow, Tuesday, July 14, at noon.