Here's How You Can Watch Judas Priest's Rob Halford Discuss His New Autobiography

It's not every day that one of the gods of heavy metal releases a tell-all autobiography.

It's ever rarer that you get to hear him discuss it live.

Changing Hands Bookstore, in conjunction with Zia Records, will host a live Zoom conversation with Judas Priest's Rob Halford about his new book, Confess: The Autobiography. The event will take place at 5 p.m. Arizona time Saturday, October 3.

Halford, a Paradise Valley resident, will discuss the book with a special guest moderator who will be announced later.

Confess is "an unforgettable rock 'n' roll story — a journey ... to musical fame via alcoholism, addiction, police cells, ill-fated sexual trysts, and bleak personal tragedy, through to rehab, coming out, redemption ... and finding love," according to its publisher, Hachette.

To attend the virtual event, you need to buy a copy of Confess from Changing Hands — either $36.09 for pickup at either Changing Hands location, or $44.23 for delivery. Copies ordered from Changing Hands will include a bookplate signed by Halford.

Visit the Changing Hands website for more information.