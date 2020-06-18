 
WestWorld of Scottsdale Will Host a Virtual Garth Brooks Concert Next WeekendEXPAND
8 Ten Inc.

WestWorld of Scottsdale Will Host a Virtual Garth Brooks Concert Next Weekend

Jennifer Goldberg | June 18, 2020 | 1:00pm
Hey, country music fans: You and your friends in low places can slip on down to the oasis known as WestWorld Scottsdale for “Garth Brooks: A Drive-in Concert Experience," on Saturday, June 27.

The show, which is produced by Encore Live and presented by R Entertainment and M Culinary in Scottsdale, is a one-night-only experience that will be screened at 300 drive-in theaters nationwide.

“I am so excited to get to play again. I have missed it so much and want to get back to it,” Brooks says in a press release. “This drive-in concert allows us all to get back to playing live music without the uncertainty of what would be the result to us as a community. This is old school, new school, and perfect for the time we are in.”

The show will adhere to guidelines by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as well as all state and local health mandates. Vehicles will be at least 6 feet apart and restroom capacity will be limited.

There will be two screenings on June 27: one at 6:30 p.m. (gates open at 5) and one at 10 p.m. (gates open at 9). The cost is $100 per passenger vehicle, and tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. Arizona time tomorrow, Friday, June 19.

 
Jennifer Goldberg is the culture editor and Best of Phoenix editor for Phoenix New Times.

