Wu-Tang Clan and Nas Just Announced a Phoenix Concert. Here's How to Get Tickets

It's been more than 10 years since the Wu-Tang Clan performed in the Valley, but the legendary rap group just announced a new tour, and a local show is on the schedule.
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas announced a co-headling NY State of Mind Tour this morning. The 25-show schedule will take the artists around the U.S., including a stop at Ak-Chin Pavilion in West Phoenix on Thursday, September 29.
Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets for the Phoenix show beginning Tuesday, April 19, at 10 a.m. local time until Monday, April 25, at 10 p.m. local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details, visit citientertainment.com.
Tickets go on sale to the public starting Tuesday, April 26, at 10 a.m. local time at livenation.com.
Tue Aug 30 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Thu Sep 01 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
Fri Sep 02 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sat Sep 03 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
Sun Sep 04 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
Wed Sep 07 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center
Thu Sep 08 – Camden, NJ – Waterfront Music Pavilion
Fri Sep 09 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre
Sat Sep 10 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
Tue Sep 13 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
Wed Sep 14 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Fri Sep 16 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
Sat Sep 17 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Sun Sep 18 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
Tue Sep 20 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Wed Sep 21 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Thu Sep 22 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre
Sat Sep 24 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Sun Sep 25 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Mon Sep 26 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
Thu Sep 29 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion
Fri Sep 30 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre
Sat Oct 01 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
Sun Oct 02 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre
Tue Oct 04 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl