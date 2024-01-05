Yung Gravy will headline Chandler Chamber Ostrich Festival

The Chandler Chamber Ostrich Festival announced its first headlining artist for 2024 on Friday morning.
Singer-songwriter, rapper and actor Yung Gravy will appear on the mainstage on March 15.
Yung Gravy (real name: Matthew Hauri) rose to fame when his 2017 song “Mr. Clean” went viral on social media. In 2022, Yung Gravy released his single “Betty,” which received platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America and peaked at No. 30 on the Billboard Hot 100. After accumulating over a billion streams and selling out 10 worldwide tours, Yung Gravy released his third full-length album in 2022, titled “Marvelous.”
Additional headlining acts will be announced in the upcoming days.
“We’re excited to bring back two full weekends of non-stop entertainment and incredible performances to our community. We can’t wait to share what we have in store for one of our best years yet!” says Terri Kimble, president and CEO of the Chandler Chamber of Commerce.
The 34th annual Chandler Chamber Ostrich Festival will be held March 8 through 10 and 15 through 17 at Tumbleweed Park, 2250 S. McQueen Road, Chandler.
Tickets are on sale now on the festival website and start at $20 for ages 5 through 12, $30 for general admission adult tickets and $150 for VIP tickets. Festival entry for children 4 and under is free.