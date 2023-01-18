Support Us

EDM

Zedd and Loud Luxury Are Playing the Tao x Maxim Super Bowl Party in Scottsdale

January 18, 2023 3:39PM

Anton Zaslavski, better known to the EDM world as Zedd.
Anton Zaslavski, better known to the EDM world as Zedd. Courtesy of Chuffmedia

World-famous DJs Zedd and Loud Luxury are among the headliners at the latest Super Bowl weekend party to be announced.

The Tao x Maxim Big Game Party: Catch Me If You Can will run 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Saturday, February 11, at the Scottsdale Jet Center, 14988 North 78th Way, Scottsdale.

Grammy Award-winning DJ Zedd and DJ duo Loud Luxury are on the bill, as are Plastik Funk, DJ unKommon, and more to be announced.

In keeping with the aviation location, the "Catch Me if You Can" theme will be punctuated by 1960s mod glamour and sophistication that are reminiscent of the early days of air travel: think checking in at an airport counter-inspired desk and passing through security checkpoints, to being directed to tables by ground crew members.

The price you pay for all this fun? Well, it's a lot, although you get a lot for it.

General admission ($349 early bird ending tomorrow, $575 after) includes an open bar and free food. VIP tickets ($1,700 early bird ending tomorrow, $2,250 after), include expedited VIP entry, a shared private table in the VIP lounge, pit access, unlimited sponsor bottles, waitress service, and private security.

And if you're really looking to spend some dough, tables start at $20,000 for 12 people and go up to $85,000 for a platinum onstage table for 20 people.

“The TAO X MAXIM BIG GAME PARTY will be a once-in-a-lifetime experience during one of the most exciting weekends of the year”, Tao Group Hospitality COO Paul Goldstein said in a release. “We are excited to take this legendary event to new heights and are ready to deliver an exceptional entertainment experience.”
