Arizona among states with steepest home price drops in U.S.

Over the last few months, Arizona’s housing market has been healing. Now, it’s about ready to remove its Band-Aids, too.

The median listing price of Arizona homes saw one of the largest declines nationwide, according to a study by cabinet company CabinetSelect that analyzed data from Realtor.com. The median listing price for an Arizona home dropped $15,470 between the first quarter of 2025 and the same quarter of 2026, the sixth-largest decrease among all 50 states. Hawaii (-$46,792), Massachusetts (-$35,233), and Wyoming (-$24,525) saw the biggest drops in median listing prices.

The states with the biggest drop in median listing price for a home. CabinetSelect

That sounds bad, though, right? Not necessarily. This decrease in the listing price isn’t a cause for concern, said Scottsdale-based real estate agent Zack Heene. Instead, it’s normal after the market spiked during the COVID-19 pandemic and transplants moved to Arizona for cheaper housing and a lower cost of living, which “drove up the price during those few years” and “overinflated everything,” Heene said.

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“It’s a product of the market from pre-COVID into the beginning of COVID when it grew so fast,” Heene said. “Values went up so much. It was kind of out of whack.”

The median listing price in Arizona was $472,826 in the first quarter of 2026, down more than $28,000 from the first quarter of 2024. Over the last two years, homes have also spent more days on the market. In 2024, homes spent an average of 50 days on the market, per the study, but homes have spent an additional 10 days on the market so far this year.

As the CabinetSelect study says, the drop “suggests buyers in the state have more negotiating power than they’ve had in years.” Heene added that the Arizona housing market is “correcting — the ask price is coming down.”