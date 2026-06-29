What are Arizona’s Fourth of July fireworks laws?

Be safe and legal if you're using fireworks this Fourth of July.

It’s about that time of the year. The Fourth of July is around the corner, and you’ll soon hear booms followed by a splattering of colorful sparks exploding in the sky. But if you plan to shoot off any fireworks yourself, you should know what’s allowed and what isn’t.

Arizona regulates the sale and use of fireworks by designating the type of fireworks you can buy and where you can light them up. Here’s what state law and county ordinance say — and regulations differ in some Valley cities.

Who can purchase fireworks in Arizona? State law says you must be at least 16 years old to purchase “permissible consumer” fireworks, according to state law. The state law also allows local municipalities, including cities, towns and counties, to further regulate the use of fireworks within their jurisdictions. See below for notable city-level differences.

When can I purchase and set off fireworks in Arizona? Under state law, non-novelty fireworks may be sold between May 20 and July 6. The timeframe for setting off those fireworks is a bit tighter — residents can set off fireworks only from June 24 to July 6.

Catch up on the latest Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for a recap on politics, dining, culture, music and more

Email *

SIGN UP Thanks for Joining! Here is another newsletter you might like: ICYMI: Today’s Top Stories

NO THANKS THANK YOU! You're all set.

CLOSE

State law also allows purchases of fireworks around:

Cinco de Mayo: purchases from April 25 to May 6, use from May 4 to May 6

New Year’s: purchases Dec. 10 to Jan. 3, use from Dec. 26 to Jan. 4)

Diwali: purchases two days before the first day through the third day of the holiday (in early November this year), use only on the second and third days

Fireworks cannot be purchased or used outside of those time periods unless the user obtains an authorized permit from their local fire department.

The state does not regulate the time of day fireworks can be used, but some cities do. See below for more information.

advertisement advertisement

What kind of fireworks can I buy in Arizona? Novelty fireworks — such as snappers, party poppers, glow worms, snakes, toy smoke devices and sparklers — can generally be purchased and used at all times.

However, certain “permissible consumer” fireworks may be purchased and ignited only during the holiday periods. These tend to be low-to-the-ground fireworks, which can include handheld illuminating torches, pinwheel or Catherine wheel fireworks and cylindrical and cone fountains, which emit a shower of sparks, colors and crackles from their base.

Residents can’t purchase or ignite any fireworks that are “designed or intended to rise into the air and explode or to detonate in the air or fly above the ground,” according to Maricopa County regulations. This includes fireworks known as firecrackers, bottle rockets, sky rockets, missile-type rockets, helicopters, ariel spinners, torpedoes, roman candles, mine devices, shell devices or reloadable tubes.

If it shoots into the air and explodes, leave it to the professionals.

advertisement

Where can I set off fireworks? Once you purchase legal fireworks, there are still limitations on where you can ignite them.

Even during the designated holiday period, residents can’t set off these fireworks within a one-mile radius of certain areas in Maricopa County. Specifically, fireworks can’t be set off within a one-mile radius of the border of a city or town’s “preservation land,” county mountain preserve, desert area, regional park, designated conservation area, national forest or wilderness area.

In most Valley cities — including Scottsdale, Mesa, Glendale, Gilbert and Phoenix — fireworks can’t be used on city-owned property, including city buildings, lots, parks, public schools and streets. Fireworks may only be used on private property with the property owner’s permission.

advertisement advertisement

What happens when you break Arizona fireworks laws? If a person violates Maricopa County’s fireworks ordinance, they may be subject to a $1,000 civil penalty. Some cities have more severe penalties.

What are Phoenix’s fireworks regulations? Phoenix recently enacted a new ordinance that increases fireworks offense penalties. A person who violates Phoenix fireworks code can face a civil fine of up to $2,500 or a misdemeanor charge punishable by up to six months in jail. Repeat offenders could also face “escalating punishment,” according to a city of Phoenix news release.

The new Phoenix code gives police “stronger authority” to seize and destroy illegal fireworks, according to a recent news release. The city can also hold the buyers of illegal fireworks accountable for costs stemming from emergency response, storage and disposal.

“This is the biggest change in a city ordinance when it comes to fireworks that we’ve seen in a decade,” said Phoenix police Lt. Brian Rimsza in a press conference in early June.

advertisement

For the week leading up to the Fourth of July, the city of Phoenix will have “dedicated staffing” to respond to firework-related calls for service, Rimsza added.

Phoenix also has additional limitations on where fireworks can be used. Specifically, if there’s a Stage 1 Fire Restriction in place, fireworks are automatically prohibited within one mile of the desert and any Phoenix regional park. Such a fire restriction went into effect on June 20.

The city has a map that shows where fireworks can and cannot be ignited.

The map “clearly delineate(s) where it’s legal and where it’s not legal,” said Phoenix Fire Captain Rob McDade about the map at a press conference in early June. “We are a unique city where we have mountain preserves built right into our neighborhoods. That’s an important pride for us, but it also creates a very dangerous situation.”