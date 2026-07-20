Arizona public schools rank among the worst in U.S. — again

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Good news: Arizona’s public school system improved in national rankings calculated by the financial site WalletHub.

Bad news: The state’s K-12 public school system jumped only two spots, from fourth-worst to sixth-worst out of all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

WalletHub based its ranking on quality and safety metrics. To determine quality, the site considered 15 measures, including dropout rate, test scores on Advanced Placement Exams, SAT and ACT scores and the share of high school graduates who completed either test. Pupil-to-teacher ratio, graduation rate among low-income students and number of public schools in U.S. News & World Report’s “Top 700 Best U.S. Schools” were also factored in.

The site also considered 17 safety metrics, such as bully incident rate, disciplinary incident rate, youth incarceration rate and the share of high school students who have been threatened or injured at the state’s schools. WalletHub also graded the safety of the roads around the school, the share of high school students with access to illegal drugs, those who participated in violence and reported carrying a weapon on school property.

Those metrics were then weighted and combined into an overall score. The Grand Canyon State’s school system had a total score of 41.68, ranking 46th in quality and 41st in safety. Only West Virginia, Oregon, Oklahoma, Alaska and New Mexico fared worse in the overall ranking. WalletHub’s study found that Massachusetts, Connecticut and New Jersey have the nation’s top school systems.

This is hardly the first time Arizona’s schools have fared poorly. Only five Arizona traditional public schools made it into the top 700 schools in U.S. News & World Report’s 2025-26 ranking: University High School in Tucson, Gilbert Classical Academy High School, University High School in Tolleson, Arizona College Prep – Erie Campus and Phoenix Union Bioscience High School. And earlier this year, Autism Parenting Magazine ranked Arizona’s schools as the third-most dangerous in the U.S.

WalletHub

The question, of course, is why Arizona’s schools rank so badly.

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Public school advocates have consistently pointed to poor state funding as the root of the state’s education struggles. According to the U.S. Census, Arizona ranks 48th in per-pupil school spending, and last year, a Maricopa County Superior Court judge found that the Arizona Legislature has underfunded state schools to an unconstitutional degree for years. Without adequate funding, schools are unable to pay teachers a competitive salary, often leading them to go elsewhere, which causes a shortage of high-quality teachers. A lack of funding has also led to cuts for support staff, such as counselors and teachers’ aides, affecting school safety, discipline and resources.

Then there’s the issue of school vouchers — what the state calls Empowerment Scholarship Accounts, or ESAs. The program, which provides taxpayer money for private school tuition or educational expenses for homeschooled children, has exploded in recent years since lawmakers opened up eligibility to any student in the state. (Previously, only special-needs students could use ESAs.) The program now costs taxpayers roughly $1 billion and benefits around 85,000 students.

Republican supporters of ESAs and school choice argue that the program’s growth shows that parents are fleeing public schools that can’t adequately meet their needs. However, reporting has demonstrated that a disproportionate number of ESA families live in particularly wealthy areas and a disproportionate number of ESA students were already attending private school. Some account holders have used this taxpayer money to purchase luxury items like Lego sets and pricey musical instruments, while public school students go without basic supplies. Public education advocates feel that money would be more effectively spent bolstering public schools.